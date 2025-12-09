TeamCraft Roofing Develops an AI Agent to Streamline CRM Opportunity Creation from Phone Calls

TeamCraft Roofing

Introducing a new tool to help outside sales professionals keep track of their opportunities while on the road.

SALISBURY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Kindruk, TeamCraft Roofing’s, full-stack developer and in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert, has created a new AI-powered agent that connects seamlessly with their Salesforce® CRM implementation.

“Our goal was to empower our Relationship Managers with technology that saves them time (instead of burdening them with more tasks), and we can now do that very efficiently with the use of AI,” said Alex.

Traditionally, the commercial and industrial roofing industry has been a bit behind the times when it comes to technological advancement and adoption. With an average relationship manager tenure of 13.3 years, TeamCraft Roofing’s sales team is a group of experts on roofing systems and customer success instead of tech.

The new AI Agent that Alex created gives TeamCraft’s road warriors the ability call a single phone number and report on relationship management updates; such as site visits, inspections, and client conversations. The agent prompts for key details, such as the building address, client contact info, roofing system details, or potential leak locations.

For those on the road and working out in the field, this is a huge time saver and competitive advantage. Instead of sitting on their laptop in their truck before hitting the road, they can safely call the AI agent using their truck’s in-vehicle infotainment system, and record the details from their conversations while on the go.

While this phone-to-CRM AI Agent was developed for TeamCraft’s internally customized Salesforce® implementation, there is huge potential for it to be adopted by any company or industry that relies on outside sales.

