The Cache Co. Roofing Company Expands Services to Include New Roof Installation for Jacksonville Property Owners

At Cache Roofing, we're not just roofers—we're professionals who care about the details” — Tyler Karolevich, company Project Manager

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacksonville's trusted roofing contractor with over 20 years of experience and 4,000+ completed roofs now offers comprehensive new roof installation services to homeowners and property managers throughout North Florida

Cache Co. Roofing, a leading roofing contractor serving Jacksonville and North Florida since 2005, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to include comprehensive new roof installation for residential property owners throughout the region. This service expansion reinforces the company's commitment to providing Jacksonville homeowners with complete roofing solutions designed to withstand Florida's extreme weather conditions.

With Florida's climate presenting unique challenges—including intense sun exposure, high humidity, hurricanes, and heavy rainfall—Jacksonville homeowners face significant wear and tear on their roofing systems. Cache Co. Roofing's expanded new roof installation services address these challenges by offering durable, high-end roofing systems tailored to each home's specific needs and budget.

"From the first call to the final inspection, our mission is to make roofing simple, respectful, and reliable. We specialize in high-end roof replacement and waterproofing systems that stand up to Florida's extreme climate, without the mess or stress most contractors leave behind."

Comprehensive New Roof Installation Services

Cache Co. Roofing's expanded new roof installation services include:

• Architectural Shingles – A premium shingle option we expertly install, offering enhanced durability, weather resistance, and elevated curb appeal for North Florida homes.

• Concrete and Clay Tile Roofing – Careful handling and installation requiring specialized expertise, with proper underlayment sealing and mortar work

• Metal Roofing Systems – Standing seam and corrugated options for enhanced durability and longevity

• Waterproofing Systems – Complete protection for roof-tops, balconies, and decks using certified Sealoflex and Pli-Dek waterproofing systems

A new roof installation from Cache Co. Roofing can provide Jacksonville homeowners with numerous benefits, including enhanced home protection against storms and high winds, increased property value, significant energy savings through heat-reflective materials, and potential reductions in homeowners' insurance premiums.

Trusted Local Expertise

Cache Co. Roofing has served Jacksonville and North Florida for over 20 years, completing more than 4,000 roofs for homeowners, custom-home builders, and property managers. The company is fully licensed (License #CCC1336213), insured, and bonded, with a reputation built on clean worksites, clear communication, and Florida-ready materials that stand the test of time.

The company provides free estimates with detailed cost breakdowns, financing options to fit various budgets, and backs all work with manufacturer warranties and their own workmanship guarantee.

About Cache Co. Roofing

Cache Co. Roofing is a Jacksonville-based roofing contractor specializing in the installation, repair, and maintenance of tile, metal, and shingle roofing systems. Founded in 2005, the company works with homeowners, large custom-home builders, and property managers to provide superior installation, expert diagnosis, and comprehensive repair services. Cache Co. Roofing also provides waterproofing services for roofs, balconies, and decks, and is a preferred certified installer of Sealoflex and Pli-Dek waterproofing systems. The company is known for its commitment to clean job sites, transparent pricing, and exceptional customer communication throughout every project.

Contact Information:

Cache Co. Roofing

3616 Warrington St.

Jacksonville, FL 32254

Phone: (904) 887-7663

Email: info@cacheroofing.com

Website: https://cacheroofing.com

License #CCC1336213

