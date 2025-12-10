Demand Spring and Brandlight Launch AI Search Visibility Partnership

Demand Spring to leverage Brandlight’s platform to help clients ensure B2B buyers find their brands in LLM results

This partnership represents a great opportunity for Demand Spring to augment our AI visibility services with Brandlight’s world-class platform.” — Mark Emond, CEO, Demand Spring

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring announced today a partnership with Brandlight , the emerging leader in AI visibility tracking and optimization. This collaboration combines Brandlight's specialized platform for tracking and analyzing AI search presence with Demand Spring's proven expertise in marketing strategy and content optimization.Brandlight.ai empowers brands to shape and govern their presence in the era of AI-driven search. As buyers and consumers increasingly rely on AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini for information and recommendations, traditional SEO strategies are no longer enough. Brandlight provides tools and insights to help brands monitor, optimize, and influence how AI models perceive and present their narratives. Brandlight’s platform offers real-time tracking of brand mentions across AI platforms, sentiment analysis, and identification of key content sources influencing AI-generated answers.Through this partnership, Demand Spring will offer an end-to-end AI Search Visibility solution that combines Brandlight’s real-time AI visibility data with Demand Spring’s consultancy and coaching - helping teams turn insights into action by refining semantic content strategies, building AI personas, and developing on-site and off-site skills through an audit process. Companies will be able to improve content across technical SEO, content planning, social, PR, and earned/paid media as AI search reshapes the entire marketing funnel.“The generative AI landscape is an ever-moving target, as our platform shows with continuous shifts in authoritative domains, answer compositions, and engine preferences. We don't just track this change - we actively shape it. Brandlight’s platform uncovers where a brand is winning or losing across every major LLM, identifying the root-cause drivers, and then recommends the exact interventions needed to improve visibility, sentiment, and conversion across the AI journey,” said Uri Gafni, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer with Brandlight. “Our partnership with Demand Spring is powerful because it completes the loop: bringing the implementation and strategic execution muscle that operationalizes it inside the enterprise. Together, we’re giving CMOs not just clarity, but a full-stack action plan to influence, improve, and dominate the AI-driven customer journey.”“We are excited to be partnering with Brandlight, a company that has become one of the emerging leaders in AI visibility,” said Mark Emond, CEO at Demand Spring. “This partnership represents a great opportunity for Demand Spring to augment our AI visibility services with Brandlight’s world-class platform. We will be able to provide CMOs and marketing leaders with a complete solution to measure, manage, and improve the visibility of their brand, products, and services in this new era of AI-driven search. ”Demand Spring and Brandlight WebinarOn Wednesday, January 21 at 1:00pm EST, Demand Spring and Brandlight will host a joint webinar titled, “AI Search is Here. Will Your Brand Be Found?”. In this session, experts will share the framework that brands need to dominate AI search, and to turn AI visibility into a competitive advantage. To register, click here. --##--About BrandlightBrandlight is a tech-powered strategic partner for brands navigating the AI visibility era. As AI-powered search and digital agents reshape how consumers discover and engage with information, Brandlight helps enterprise marketing teams stay two steps ahead—by making their brand the one that AI recommends first. Combining proprietary data, real-time sentiment tracking, and customized optimization strategies, Brandlight sheds light on the black box of AI search and enables clients to measure, influence, and grow their presence across next-gen search experiences. In a zero-sum visibility game, Brandlight ensures your brand wins, today and into the future. For more information, visit www.brandlight.ai About Demand SpringFor over 13 years, Demand Spring has partnered with some of the largest and fastest-growing B2B brands to elevate their marketing practices. Our approach blends leading-edge yet practical Revenue Marketing strategies with expertise in marketing technology, delivering measurable results. Now, as we enter the transformative AI era, Demand Spring is proud to help CMOs and their teams embrace innovation, drive optimization, and navigate the future of B2B marketing with confidence. At Demand Spring, we’re not just adapting to change—we’re leading the way forward. For more information, visit www.demandspring.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.