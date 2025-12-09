Dominican Rum Brand Candela Unveils New Design

All-new Candela Mamajuana 750ml bottle Candela Mamajuana Logo

Candela Mamajuana, the botanical rum brand inspired by the legendary Dominican elixir, is relaunching a bold new rebrand.

Quaker City Mercantile loved working on this project and are very proud of the final design. There is nothing else like this on shelves anywhere.” — Steve Grasse, Founder of Quaker City Mercantile

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candela Mamajuana, the botanical rum brand inspired by the legendary Dominican elixir, is relaunching with a bold new visual identity and expanded distribution. The rebrand marks a significant milestone for Candela, as it continues to elevate the Caribbean rum category with a modern, super-premium positioning.The new packaging - developed in collaboration with Quaker City Mercantile, the award-winning design and branding agency behind some of the most iconic spirits in the world - features an elegant custom glass bottle, exotic typography, and refined accents that pay homage to Candela's Dominican roots while appealing to today's design-conscious consumer."Quaker City Mercantile loved working on this project and are very proud of the final design. Alejandro allowed us to bring to life our proprietary process of Brand Mysticism in a very unique and alluring way. There is nothing else like this on shelves anywhere," said Steve Grasse, Founder of Quaker City Mercantile."Our goal was to capture the soul of the Dominican Republic in a sophisticated presentation that stands proudly next to other iconic bottles," said Alejandro Russo, Founder and CEO of Candela. "Quaker City Mercantile helped us reimagine Candela with a timeless, elevated aesthetic that reflects the quality and craftsmanship of the liquid inside."As part of its next phase of growth, Candela will now be available in key U.S. markets, including Florida, New York, New Jersey, and California, with additional states launching in 2026. The brand is also entering Global Travel Retail (GTR) and expanding across the Caribbean, positioning itself as a must-have for travelers seeking a taste of the islands.With a growing community of fans, a compelling new look, and strong sales momentum, Candela is poised to redefine the super-premium rum segment with its unique botanical offering.For more information, visit www.drinkcandela.com Follow @drinkcandela on social media.For Distribution Inquiries, email orders@drinkcandela.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.