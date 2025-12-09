ALC Home Health and Florida International University Launch ‘305 Nursing Initiative’ to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

ALC Home Health Corporate Logo

New partnership offers clinical rotations, in home & schools. Adds scholarships, and career pathways for nursing students to meet growing healthcare needs.

By investing in high quality nursing education and hands-on experience, we are building a stronger, more resilient healthcare workforce.” — Rolando Medina

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALC Home Health, a nationally accredited home health agency serving adults and children across Miami-Dade County including nurses at Miami Dade Public schools for over 20 years, has partnered with Florida International University’s Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences to launch the “305 Nursing Initiative.” This groundbreaking educational program aims to expand clinical training opportunities for nursing students and address the growing demand for skilled nursing professionals in the community.

Through this initiative, FIU nursing students will participate in clinical rotations with ALC’s licensed professionals, gaining hands-on experience in home health care for adults and pediatric care for children attending Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS), where ALC currently operates. In addition, the partnership will introduce the ALC Nursing Student Scholarship at FIU’s Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences, further supporting students pursuing careers in nursing.

Purpose and Impact

Miami-Dade County’s population continues to grow, increasing the need for qualified nurses to care for adults and children in diverse settings. The “305 Nursing Initiative” is designed to create educational and employment pathways for FIU nursing students and alumni, ensuring that the local healthcare system can meet rising demands. By exposing students to real-world home health and school-based care, the program prepares future nurses to deliver compassionate, high-quality care where it is needed most.

Goal

The ultimate goal of the “305 Nursing Initiative” is to strengthen the nursing workforce in Miami-Dade County by fostering collaboration between academic institutions and healthcare providers. Together, ALC Home Health and FIU aim to ensure that as demand for licensed professionals grows, the community has access to skilled nurses ready to serve in homes and schools.

Quotes

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving healthcare access and quality for Miami-Dade families," said [Raymond Rodriguez-Torres, President & Co-CEO] ALC Home Health. "By investing in high quality nursing education and hands-on experience, we are building a stronger, more resilient healthcare workforce." Said [Rolando Medina, Chairman & Co-CEO] ALC Home Health.

"FIU is proud to collaborate with ALC Home Health on this initiative," said [Dr. Elizabeth Bejar, Provost] Florida International University. "Our students will gain invaluable experience while contributing to the health and well-being of adults and children in our community."



About ALC Home Health

ALC Home Health is a nationally accredited home nursing agency serving adults and children in Miami-Dade County for over two decades. ALC provides high-quality, compassionate care in home and school settings, partnering with families and healthcare professionals to meet diverse medical needs.

About FIU Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences

Florida International University’s Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences is a leader in nursing education, preparing students for careers that improve health outcomes locally and globally.

