New Research Highlights Growing Use of Anonymous Referencing in M&A Due Diligence
New data shows rising demand for anonymous referencing as global M&A activity enters a period of renewed momentum
According to DRG’s analysis of recent diligence mandates across industrial, technology, and business-services sectors, deal teams are placing greater emphasis on independent third-party referencing to assess customer satisfaction, operational reliability, supply-chain resilience, and potential concentration risks. The findings point to a growing recognition that relationship-level intelligence often uncovers issues not visible through traditional documentation alone.
Market Shift: From Checklist Due Diligence to Relationship-Centred Validation: DRG’s review highlights three factors driving the increased adoption of anonymous referencing:
1. Compressed diligence timelines, which heighten the need for rapid but reliable validation.
2. Greater variability in customer lifetime value and retention, especially in subscription, service-based, and distribution-focused businesses.
3. A rise in post-close surprises, prompting acquirers to examine commercial assumptions more closely.
Industry Perspective
“Across sectors, investors are looking for a clearer understanding of how customers and suppliers actually experience the business,” said Christopher Hutchinson, CEO of Desk Research Group. “Anonymous referencing is emerging as a key mechanism for gaining unbiased input during a period where decision windows are getting tighter.”
Role of Independent Referencing in Today’s M&A Environment: Anonymous referencing allows acquirers to obtain feedback from customers and vendors without influencing responses or signalling potential transaction activity. The process is used to validate:
> Customer satisfaction and churn indicators
> Supply-chain reliability and dependency
> Relationship stability and contract expectations
> Perceptions of operational performance and value delivery
DRG expects adoption to continue increasing through 2026, particularly among private equity firms focusing on lower-middle-market and mid-market transactions, where customer concentration dynamics often carry disproportionate risk.
