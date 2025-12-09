Philadelphia Startup NoPlex Reports World-Class Engagement for Its ‘Chaos Management’ ADHD and Anxiety App

NoPlex is Available on iOS and Android

Neurodivergent‑first app reports adoption, retention, and conversion rates far above typical productivity tools, challenging the “Productivity Lie.”​

You don’t need more productivity—you need stability, and that starts by managing your chaos instead of blaming yourself for it.” — Ross Staszak, Head of Product at NoPlex

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoPlex, a Philadelphia‑based software startup, today announced usage and user engagement metrics relating to their app — the first in a new “Chaos Management” category designed specifically for people with ADHD and anxiety who struggle with traditional productivity tools. Instead of expecting neurodivergent users to fit into rigid systems, NoPlex helps them stabilize their days by managing personal chaos—energy swings, racing thoughts, and emotional spikes—so productivity becomes a side effect, not the goal.​Recent usage data from NoPlex shows that key performance metrics like seven- and thirty-day retention, daily/weekly/monthly active users, and free-to-paid conversion are performing significantly above common benchmarks for consumer productivity and wellness apps, indicating strong product‑market fit with neurodivergent users and underscoring demand for tools built around ADHD and anxious brains rather than generic to‑do lists.​“For years, people with ADHD and anxiety have been told that if they just tried harder, planned better, or stuck to one more productivity system, everything would finally click,” said Ross Staszak, Head of Product at NoPlex. “NoPlex was built on a different belief: You don’t need more productivity—you need stability, and that starts by managing your chaos instead of blaming yourself for it.”​Unlike traditional productivity apps that emphasize linear planning and rigid routines, NoPlex is designed around the realities of neurodivergent life: fluctuating energy, time blindness, emotional overwhelm, and non‑linear focus. The platform helps users create flexible routines, respond to changing capacity, and reduce shame‑based cycles that often come from failing “one‑size‑fits‑all” systems.​NoPlex has users across the globe, but recently earned regional attention, including winning multiple victories at the Penn State “Lion Cage” awards and a feature on Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia,” ( https://www.noplex.ai/press/good-day-philadelphia-interview ) highlighting its mission to support ADHD communities in the Greater Philadelphia area and beyond. As the company continues to refine its product with input from users and clinicians, it aims to become the default daily operating system for neurodivergent people navigating work, school, family, and life.​About NoPlex: NoPlex is a Philadelphia‑based software startup building the first “Chaos Management” platform for ADHD and anxious minds. Designed as a neurodivergent‑first alternative to traditional productivity tools, NoPlex helps users stabilize their days through flexible routines, compassionate structure, and brain‑friendly design. Founded by Matt Canning, NoPlex has quickly built a ravenous following and is on a mission to empower millions of neurodivergent people with a more sustainable way to manage their lives.​

