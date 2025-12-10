USABC Issues Nine RFPIs for Development of Electric Vehicle Battery Cell Technology

USABC Logo USCAR Logo

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC), a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR), today announced nine requests for proposal information (RFPIs) for the development of battery cells for use in electric vehicle (EV) applications. USABC is issuing these RFPIs as part of a nearly $90 million cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy, with $60 million in federal funding.The primary objective of these RFPIs is to identify developers that meet or exceed USABC’s commercialization targets for battery cells used in EVs and supply chain localization for development as set forth in the following RFPI documents:1. Advanced Batteries for EV Applications to support technological advancements that meet or exceed USABC’s commercialization targets for battery cells used in EVs2. Advanced High Energy Batteries for EV Applications to support technological advancements that meet or exceed USABC’s commercialization targets for battery cells used in EVs with a focus on high energy density3. Earth Abundant Material-Based/Low-Cost Batteries for EV Applications to support technological advancements that meet or exceed USABC’s commercialization targets for battery cells used in EVs, with a focus on technologies that utilize low-cost or earth-abundant materials. The proposed development should prioritize the reduction or total elimination of one or more critical materials as defined by the DOE, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, or graphite4. Active Materials for Cells to be Used in Automotive Applications to support technological advancements that meet or exceed USABC’s commercialization targets for active materials to be used in automotive traction applications5. Battery Separators for EV Applications to advance separator technologies which can enhance battery cell performance and/or safety. The proposed technologies should enable a significant improvement over the available baseline separator technology when incorporated in an appropriate cell design6. Electrolytes for Cells to be Used in Automotive Applications to support technological advancements that meet or exceed USABC’s commercialization targets for electrolytes to be used in automotive traction applications7. Supply Chain R&D for Inactive Materials in Commercialized EV Batteries to support development of inactive material technologies which enable battery cell designs with improved supply chain-related features and/or enhanced performance8. Battery Recycling and Enabling Technologies: Securing U.S. Battery Material Supply Chains to identify developers with compelling battery recycling technologies for EVs9. Evaluation of Prototype Cell Fabricators for Development of Advanced High-Performance Batteries for EV Applications to establish a list of capable fabricators that may subsequently be engaged to produce cells for USABC evaluationFull and complete details of all RFPIs listed above can be found on the Active RFPIs page of the USABC website: uscar.org/usabc/active-rfpis/ USABC seeks US-based, industrial-scale development consistent with intended high-volume automotive usage.At the time of submittal, all developers will be required to have demonstration hardware and test results available for USABC inspection. Developers who do not have hardware and test results available for inspection by USABC at the time of submittal need not respond.All developers or development teams submitting proposals will be required to demonstrate they have the potential to develop a commercially viable business, which can produce sufficient volumes, and provide engineering and testing support, to meet automotive requirements. Resulting subrecipient agreements will include a non-federal cost share requirement for each proposal. Refer to the individual RFPI for guidance.Research organizations with current, direct affiliations with businesses that derive a majority of their income from related product sales will also be considered.The deadline for all submissions is February 28, 2026.For complete and detailed information on the EV RFPIs above, visit the USABC website at www.uscar.org/usabc . These RFPIs are issued under U.S. DOE Cooperative Agreement DE-EE0011268.About USCARUSCAR is the collaborative automotive technology company for Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis. The goal of USCAR is to further strengthen the technology base of the domestic auto industry through cooperative research and development. For more information, visit www.uscar.org All USCAR Member companies have joined in becoming signatories of the Responsible Raw Materials Initiative (RRMI, now part of the Responsible Minerals Initiative, RMI) Declaration of Support.12/10/25###

