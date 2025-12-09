TrialAssure Officially Granted New Patent for Date Offset Anonymization Technology by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

TrialAssure

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, announced today that it has been granted a utility patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary date offset anonymization method. This breakthrough technology enhances data protection by streamlining the anonymization of subject-level dates in clinical trial documents.

The patent, titled “Date Offset in Document,” covers a method for anonymizing digital documents containing multiple subject-related dates. By applying a user-defined ruleset anchored to a specific date, the system modifies all subject-related dates using calculated offset values. This preserves the relative timing and data integrity needed for scientific analysis while safeguarding patient privacy. TrialAssure’s proprietary algorithm identifies subject-specific dates in unstructured text and classifies them, allowing the offset transformations to be applied correctly and efficiently across thousands of pages. In doing this, Sponsors are able to share documents with better scientific utility and ensure consistency with anonymized datasets.

"This patent award is further proof of the strength of our technology team and our long-term investment in developing smart, auditable anonymization processes that align with global data sharing requirements," said Prasad M. Koppolu, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at TrialAssure. "We are proud to blend AI advancement with the right level of human knowledge to push boundaries globally and provide our customers with innovative tools that protect privacy and maintain utility."

In addition to replacing subject-specific dates, the patented system provides a summary display of anchor dates, offsets, original dates, and their anonymized counterparts. This transparency enables better reviewer understanding, reproducibility, and regulatory confidence.

Strengthening the Market Position of TrialAssure ANONYMIZE

Koppolu added, “The issuance of this patent reinforces the expanding role of TrialAssure ANONYMIZE as a leading platform for compliant, high-utility anonymization. With a significant rise in usage across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors in recent years, organizations are increasingly choosing TrialAssure ANONYMIZE to meet the growing demand for speed, science, and flexibility in clinical trial data sharing.”

Key strengths of the platform include:

● AI-guided automation backed by expert oversight to streamline redaction and anonymization of clinical documents and datasets

● Support for global data sharing requirements, including EMA Policy 0070, Health Canada PRCI, EU CTR, and others

● Centralized, real-time workbench that improves reviewer collaboration, decision tracking, and audit readiness

● Transparent risk scoring and traceability that give users full visibility into decisions, offsets, and anonymized elements

● Seamless integration with clinical trial disclosure workflows to reduce rework and increase submission efficiency

● Use beyond pharma, in legal, finance, and transportation applications, among others

TrialAssure ANONYMIZE continues to grow as the preferred choice for Sponsors seeking a future-focused approach to data, document, and image anonymization and redaction technology, and the newly-patented technology further strengthens TrialAssure’s portfolio of AI-powered and expert-enabled solutions used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations across the globe.

To learn more, visit https://www.trialassure.com/software/anonymize/.

ABOUT TRIALASSURE

TrialAssure® is an award-winning global data transparency company providing fast, intelligent, and cost-effective software and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors. A recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TrialAssure offers AI Enabled, Human Driven™ solutions that support compliance through document and data anonymization, AI-assisted content development, compliance tracking, and clinical trial disclosure. Founded in 2009, TrialAssure’s global team builds proven technology platforms that help Sponsors and research organizations stay aligned with transparency regulations worldwide. TrialAssure was named Data Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards.

For more information, visit www.trialassure.com.

