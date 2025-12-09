Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Projections Key Trends, Opportunities, Growth Factors Report By 2032 | Medtronic

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Share

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is estimated valued USD 55.72 Bn in 2025 and expected USD 106.60 Bn by 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 9.7% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coherent Market Insights Reports has released a detailed research analysis on the Global " Medical Equipment Maintenance Market " 2025, highlighting key trends, growth dynamics, and forecast insights through 2032. This comprehensive report presents an in-depth evaluation of the market landscape, analyzing the factors that influence industry growth, including manufacturers, suppliers, market participants, and end users. It offers valuable insights into the core drivers fueling market expansion across various segments such as product type, application, end-user, and geographic regions.The study also captures major strategic developments shaping the industry, including advancements in R&D, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and regional expansions. The study also captures major strategic developments shaping the industry, including advancements in R&D, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and regional expansions. These elements reflect the competitive positioning of leading market players at both global and regional levels, making this report a valuable resource for stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers seeking a clear understanding of the market's future trajectory.

Gain Strategic Insights with the Latest Report

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global medical equipment maintenance market size is estimated to reach USD 55.72 Bn in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, totaling USD 106.60 Bn by 2032.

Based on product, electromedical equipment segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 35.4% in 2025, owing to increasing complexity of electromedical devices.

Demand is expected to remain high for preventive maintenance services, with the target segment accounting for a market share of 46.4% in 2025.

In terms of service provider, original equipment manufacturer segment is slated to account for 43.4% of the global medical equipment maintenance market share by 2025.

Hospitals are likely to remain leading end users of medical equipment maintenance services, owing to the regulatory compliance and safety standards.

North America dominates the global market with an estimated share of 43% in 2025, owing to modernization of the healthcare industry and rising demand for biomedical equipment maintenance.

Europe is poised to offer lucrative growth opportunities to medical equipment maintenance providers during the forecast period, owing to rising need for healthcare equipment maintenance.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest medical equipment maintenance market analysis highlights major factors driving industry growth. Rising prevalence of chronic and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), high adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, rising geriatric population, and expanding healthcare infrastructure are some prominent medical equipment maintenance market growth factors.The global incidence of NCDs, like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases, is increasing globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noncommunicable diseases account for around 74% of all global deaths. This drives demand for diagnostic and treatment services, which in turn increases use of medical devices and eventually medical equipment maintenance demand.Rising geriatric population is also creating a favorable environment for the growth of medical equipment maintenance market. A growing elderly population increases usage of diagnostic, surgical, and long-term care equipment. These medical devices often require regular upkeep, calibration, and service.High Cost of Maintenance Restraining Market GrowthThe prospective medical equipment maintenance market outlook appears promising, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing adoption of advanced medical technologies. However, high cost of maintenance services could limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Maintenance of advanced medical devices, especially MRI and CT scanners, surgical and life-support systems, often involves high costs for service contracts, spare parts, and specialized labour. Smaller hospitals or clinics may find these ongoing maintenance costs hard to manage, which can reduce demand for full maintenance services. Often, this cost pressure leads facilities to choose reactive maintenance instead of preventive care.The Leading Players involved in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market are:• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Medtronic• GE Healthcare• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Althea Group• Siemens Healthineers• Agiliti• Sodexo Healthcare• Crothall Healthcare• ISS Solutions Inc.• TriMedx• Avante• TRIMED Healthcare• NovaMed Corporation• DiaMedical USA Equipment LLC• Aramark• Stryker• Medigas• RENOVO Solutions• Steris plcMarket Segmentation -This report has explored the key segments: The lucrativeness and growth potential have been looked into by the industry experts in this report. This report also provides revenue forecast data by type and by application segments based on value for the period 2025-2032.

• By Product: Electromedical Equipment, Surgical Instruments, Endoscopic Devices, and Imaging Equipment (Digital X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and Other Medical Equipment)
• By Maintenance Type: Operational Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance, and Corrective Maintenance
• By Service Provider: Original Equipment Manufacturer, In-house Maintenance, and Independent Service Organization
• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others This raises demand for specialized servicing, calibration services, and maintenance to ensure safety and reliability.Regular maintenance of advanced medical devices is essential for functionality and patient safety. As medical equipment becomes more complex, the need for regular maintenance becomes critical to prevent downtime and ensure optimal performance. Thus, lucrative growth opportunities are on the horizon for medical equipment maintenance service providers.Emerging Medical Equipment Maintenance Market TrendsRising focus on preventive maintenance is a key growth-shaping trend in the medical equipment maintenance market. There is increasing awareness among healthcare providers about the importance of preventive maintenance to minimize critical equipment failures, ensure patient safety, and extend equipment life. This shift from reactive corrective maintenance to preventive maintenance is boosting market growth.Regulatory requirements and compliance standards often mandate periodic maintenance, calibration, and safety checks for medical devices. This will also play a key role in fueling demand for formal medical maintenance services during the assessment period.Expanding healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost medical equipment maintenance market growth during the forecast period. Growth in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics, especially in emerging markets, leads to more equipment being deployed, which increases demand for medical device maintenance services.Growing demand for refurbished medical devices is boosting medical equipment maintenance demand. Healthcare providers often buy renewed or refurbished medical systems to manage capital expenditure. These devices still require maintenance, driving demand in the medical equipment maintenance market.There is a rising trend of using advanced technologies like AI and IoT for maintenance services. Many providers are increasingly adopting real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance approaches, using sensors, data analytics, and remote diagnostics, to anticipate failures and reduce downtime. For instance, TRIMEDX is using AI to power smarter medical equipment services. This shift towards IoT/AI-based maintenance is expected to support market expansion.Regional Outlook:The following section of the report offers valuable insights into different regions and the key players operating within each of them. To assess the growth of a specific region or country, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been carefully considered. The section also provides readers with revenue and sales data for each region and country, gathered through comprehensive research. This information is intended to assist readers in determining the potential value of an investment in a particular region.

» North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
» Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)
» Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)
» South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)
» Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Report covers:
✔ Comprehensive research methodology of the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market.
✔ This report also includes a detailed and extensive Market overview with key analyst insights.
✔ Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the Market guided by key recommendations.
✔ Analysis of regulations and other government policies impacting the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market.
✔ Insights about Market determinants that are stimulating the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market.
✔ Detailed and extensive Market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.
✔ Extensive profiles and recent developments of Market players. Which are the key dominating players in the market?
What are the key business strategies chosen by the leading player to sustain in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?
What are the primary reasons behind the faster market growth rate?
Which are the dominating growth factors likely to propel the regional development of the Medical Equipment Maintenance industry?
What is the expected growth rate of the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market during the forecast period? 