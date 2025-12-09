Tech 42 named a 2025 North America AWS Partner Award finalist

Tech 42 named finalist for AWS 2025 Rising Star Parter of the Year award

Tech 42 recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year finalist, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

Being named a finalist is a testament to our growing team’s ability to understand clients’ needs, solve client challenges, and deploy large scale AI workloads.” — Lance Dofflemyer, CEO of Tech 42

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech 42 is excited to announce it is a finalist for a 2025 North America AWS Partner Award , recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Tech 42 has been named a finalist of Rising Star Partner of the Year, an award that recognizes top AWS Partners that have seen significant year-over-year growth in their business.The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. In particular, Tech 42's ability to help AWS customers unlock the full potential of AI and ML workloads has contributed to their growth in 2025."We are honored to receive this recognition," said Lance Dofflemyer, CEO of Tech 42. "Being named a finalist is a testament to our growing team’s ability to understand clients’ needs, solve client challenges, and deploy large scale AI workloads. We don't just do AI POCs; we deliver real value that translates to production-level AI use. Our team operates with exceptional communication and flexibility and strong collaboration with the AWS team. I’m excited to see how clients scale and grow as a result of the work we do."Scott Hurff, Founder & Chief Product Officer of Churnkey , highlighted their experience and the impact of Tech 42's team: “Working with Tech 42 has been an excellent experience. Their team brought deep expertise to help us assess our AWS infrastructure and explore how we can leverage our unique behavioral data with machine learning and AI. The engagement gave us clear, actionable recommendations on modernizing our architecture, optimizing costs, and identifying high-impact opportunities. We valued their ability to point us toward the right AI approaches and explain complex concepts in a way that helped our team think strategically. Overall, this project provided exactly what we needed, which is clarity on where to focus next and a roadmap for evolving Churnkey’s platform with AI.”About the AWS Partner AwardsThe Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.About Tech 42Tech 42 accelerates AI transformation for startups, SMBs, and enterprises by delivering scalable, production-grade solutions on AWS. As an AWS Advanced Tier Partner, Tech 42 provides deep technical and strategic guidance across the full AWS AI ecosystem and leverages AWS funding programs to help clients offset the costs of assessments, POCs, MVPs, and full deployments. With 300+ AI and cloud projects delivered, Tech 42 is the trusted partner for engineering teams looking to move from AI concepts to profit-optimized workloads that scale with growth. Areas of expertise include AI agents, RAG and embedding architectures, LLM fine-tuning, AI document processing, DevOps optimization, and more. Learn more at www.tech42consulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.