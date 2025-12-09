CalendarJet Introduces Advanced Scheduling Solution, Empowering Organizations with Infrastructure Control, AI Automation

CalendarJet Logo CalendarJet AI Features CalendarJet Tools Integrations

Alternative to Calendly offers unlimited event types, Google Meet and Zoom integration, and AI assistant for modern teams

Organizations increasingly require scheduling infrastructure they can modify, audit, and host according to their specific security and compliance requirements” — M. Aamir Mursleen, Founder of CalendarJet

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CalendarJet, an AI agent-powered scheduling platform, today announced its appointment booking solution that handles bookings through natural language conversations. Designed to save time for professionals, teams, and businesses, the platform delivers AI automation and full infrastructure control that other scheduling tools lack.The platform addresses growing demand for customizable scheduling solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing business workflows. CalendarJet enables users to create unlimited event types with custom durations, manage complex availability schedules across timezones, and deploy personalized booking pages without recurring subscription costs associated with closed-source alternatives.Technical Architecture and Integration CapabilitiesCalendarJet implements OAuth 2.0 authentication with Google Calendar and Zoom, automatically generating video conference links for scheduled appointments.The platform includes automatic timezone detection and conversion, eliminating common scheduling errors that occur when participants operate across multiple time zones. Real-time availability checking prevents double-bookings by filtering occupied time slots from the booking interface.The AI assistant feature enables natural language booking and answers frequently asked questions without human intervention.Users can customize branding elements including company logos and domain configurations, while Google Analytics integration tracks six distinct events throughout the booking funnel.Social Media:Address: 5900 Balcones Dr Ste 13845, Austin, TX 78731

