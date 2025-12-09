CalendarJet Introduces Advanced Scheduling Solution, Empowering Organizations with Infrastructure Control, AI Automation
Alternative to Calendly offers unlimited event types, Google Meet and Zoom integration, and AI assistant for modern teams
The platform addresses growing demand for customizable scheduling solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing business workflows. CalendarJet enables users to create unlimited event types with custom durations, manage complex availability schedules across timezones, and deploy personalized booking pages without recurring subscription costs associated with closed-source alternatives.
Technical Architecture and Integration Capabilities
CalendarJet implements OAuth 2.0 authentication with Google Calendar and Zoom, automatically generating video conference links for scheduled appointments.
The platform includes automatic timezone detection and conversion, eliminating common scheduling errors that occur when participants operate across multiple time zones. Real-time availability checking prevents double-bookings by filtering occupied time slots from the booking interface.
The AI assistant feature enables natural language booking and answers frequently asked questions without human intervention.
Users can customize branding elements including company logos and domain configurations, while Google Analytics integration tracks six distinct events throughout the booking funnel.
Social Media:
https://x.com/calendarjetcom
https://www.youtube.com/@calendarjet
https://www.facebook.com/calendarjet
https://www.instagram.com/CalendarJet/
Address: 5900 Balcones Dr Ste 13845, Austin, TX 78731
M. Aamir Mursleen
CalendarJet
+1 737-307-8672
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
#1 Calendly Alternative Lifetime Demo Video - Calendar Jet LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.