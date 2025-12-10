Home-Use Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2025_Segments Home-Use Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2025 Home-Use Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Home-Use Beauty Devices Market to Surpass $20 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Electrical Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,200 billion by 2029, with Home-Use Beauty Devices to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,240 billion by 2029, the Home-Use Beauty Devices market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Home-Use Beauty Devices Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the home-use beauty devices market in 2029, valued at $10,658 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,023 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of personal grooming and growth in e-commerce.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the home-use beauty devices market in 2029, valued at $4,412 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,591 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of personal grooming and growth in e-commerce.

What will be Largest Segment in the Home-Use Beauty Devices Market in 2029?

The home-use beauty devices market is segmented by type into hair removal, cleansing, acne treatment, light-emitting diode (LED) therapy and photo rejuvenation, oxygen or facial steaming, hair growth and other types. The hair removal market will be the largest segment of the home-use beauty devices market segmented by type, accounting for 27% or $5,403 million of the total in 2029. The hair removal market will be supported by increasing consumer demand for convenient and cost-effective hair removal solutions, growing awareness regarding personal grooming, rising influence of social media on beauty standards, increasing preference for at-home treatments to avoid salon visits, rising disposable income leading to higher spending on personal care, enhanced device safety and ease-of-use encouraging first-time users and technological advancements in pain-free hair removal tools.

The home-use beauty devices market is segmented by technology into laser, light-emitting diode (LED), vibration, radio frequency (RF) energy, microneedling, electroporation, micro/nano-current, intense pulsed light (IPL), and other technologies. The light-emitting diode (LED) market will be the largest segment of the home-use beauty devices market segmented by technology, accounting for 23% or $4,606 million of the total in 2029. The light-emitting diode (LED) market will be supported by growing awareness of color-based skincare solutions for concerns like acne, redness and aging, clinical validation of LED therapy efficacy, continued product innovations with customizable settings, growing endorsement by dermatologists and influencers, rising demand for anti-aging solutions, increased device integration into skincare brand offerings and increasing consumer trust in non-thermal, non-invasive treatments.

The home-use beauty devices market is segmented by distribution channel into beauty salons, specialty stores, online channels and other distribution channel. The online channels market will be the largest segment of the home-use beauty devices market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 46% or $9,207 million of the total in 2029. The online channels market will be supported by growing availability of product reviews and tutorials, increasing influence of beauty influencers and social media marketing, rising discounts and promotions driving sales, availability of global brands beyond local markets, widespread consumer education via blogs and videos, improved logistics for fragile or tech-based goods and rising e-commerce penetration and convenience of online shopping.

What is the expected CAGR for the Home-Use Beauty Devices Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the home-use beauty devices market leading up to 2029 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global home-use beauty devices market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape personal care routines, redefine at-home beauty treatments, and drive technology-enabled skincare solutions worldwide.

Growth In E-Commerce - The growth in e-commerce will become a key driver of growth in the home-use beauty devices market by 2029. The growth in e-commerce has significantly boosted home-use beauty device by making advanced skincare tools more accessible to consumers globally. Online platforms allow brands to reach wider audiences, offer personalized recommendations and leverage influencer marketing to drive sales. As a result, the growth in e-commerce is anticipated to contributing to a 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Skin-Related Issues - The increasing skin-related issues will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the home-use beauty devices market by 2029. Home-use beauty devices play a crucial role in managing the growing prevalence of skin problems by offering convenient, non-invasive solutions for issues like acne, wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven skin tone. These devices empower users to maintain consistent skincare routines and address specific concerns from the comfort of their homes. Consequently, the increasing skin-related issues capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Government And Regulatory Support - The government and regulatory support will serve as a key growth catalyst for the home-use beauty devices market by 2029. Government and regulatory support help the home-use beauty device by ensuring safety standards, promoting consumer confidence and fostering innovation through funding programs while regulating product claims to protect users from harmful or misleading technologies. This creates a safe and competitive environment for growth and development in the sector. Therefore, this government and regulatory support operations is projected to supporting to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Consumer Spending On Beauty - The increase in consumer spending on beauty will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the home-use beauty devices market by 2029. As individuals seek more cost-effective, convenient solutions for their personal care routines. This growing expenditure reflects a shift toward self-care, encouraging consumers to explore at-home alternatives for professional treatments. Consequently, the increase in consumer spending on beauty strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.2% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Home-Use Beauty Devices Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the online home-use beauty devices market, home-use personal care and hair removal devices market, and home-use LED beauty devices market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $9 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising consumer demand for at-home beauty solutions, increasing awareness of personal grooming, the convenience of online purchasing, and technological advancements in home-use beauty devices. This growth reflects the expanding preference for self-care and beauty routines at home, supported by affordable, user-friendly, and tech-enabled products, fueling transformative growth within the broader home-use beauty and personal care industry.

The online home-use beauty devices market is projected to grow by $4,196 million, the home-use personal care and hair removal devices market by $2,423 million, and the home-use LED beauty devices market by $2,139 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

