Jason Ruedy Says Fed Rate Cut Could Spark a Refinancing Boom in Fort Collins — Homeowners Urged to Act Fast

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With inflation easing and financial strain rising across Northern Colorado, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to announce a 0.25% decrease in the prime lending rate at the upcoming December meeting — a move that could create a major opportunity for Fort Collins homeowners.According to Jason Ruedy, President of The Home Loan Arranger and ranked in the Top 1% of mortgage originators nationwide, even a modest rate reduction could unleash a strong wave of refinancing throughout Larimer County.“If the Fed cuts rates — even by a quarter percent — Fort Collins homeowners could see noticeably lower monthly mortgage payments or finally wipe out high-interest credit card debt,” says Ruedy. “With consumer interest rates still hitting 30% to 35%, this is the best chance homeowners have had in years to regain financial stability.”Why a December Rate Cut Matters for Fort Collins HomeownersA lower prime lending rate:Reduces mortgage rates for both purchases and refinancesAllows homeowners to access 90% LTV cash-out refinances to eliminate high-interest consumer debtImproves monthly cash flow — crucial as Northern Colorado costs for taxes, insurance, groceries, and utilities remain elevatedGives borrowers a chance to get ahead of potential rate volatility expected in early 2026Ruedy notes that even a small rate improvement can translate into hundreds of dollars in monthly savings, especially for Fort Collins households carrying heavy debt loads.Fort Collins Could See a Major Refinancing SurgeHomeowners across Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, and Wellington have built substantial equity over the last decade. A Fed rate cut would rapidly spark demand for:Cash-out refinancesDebt-consolidation refinances“Homeowners from all over Northern Colorado are already calling about debt consolidation,” Ruedy says. “Families are stretched thin. If this rate cut hits — and I believe it will — you don’t wait. You act.”Ruedy’s Advice to Fort Collins BorrowersShop aggressively — don’t settle for the first quoteAvoid unnecessary lender feesWork with a lender known for fast, reliable closingsLock your rate immediately when the Fed announcement is releasedUse home equity strategically to eliminate high-interest credit cards and personal loansA Critical Window — But It Won’t Stay Open LongIf the Fed reduces the prime rate on December 9th, mortgage rates could drop fast — but markets may rebound just as quickly. Ruedy warns that waiting days — or even hours — after the announcement could cost homeowners valuable savings.“When the Fed moves, the industry moves instantly,” says Ruedy. “This is the moment Fort Collins homeowners have been waiting for. Don’t let it slip away.”Call to ActionFort Collins and Northern Colorado homeowners who want to prepare before the announcement can contact:Jason Ruedy – The Home Loan Arranger⭐ Top 1% Mortgage Originator Nationwide⭐ 33 Years of Experience⭐ Known Across Colorado as the Cash-Out Refinance Expert📞 Call Direct: 303-862-4742“I close loans fast — and on time — every time.”Borrowers in Fort Collins are encouraged to act now and review their refinancing and debt-consolidation options ahead of the December Fed meeting.Three Powerful Title Options (Stage 5)“Fed Rate Cut Could Spark a Refinancing Boom in Fort Collins — Homeowners Urged to Act Fast”“Fort Collins Homeowners: A 0.25% Fed Rate Drop May Open the Biggest Cash-Out Window in Years”“Northern Colorado Poised for Savings Surge as Fed Signals December Rate Cut”

