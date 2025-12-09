MatchRite Care Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Platform Connecting Patients to Records Across 27,000+ Clinics and Hospitals

MatchRite Care unifies fragmented medical records into one secure platform, giving patients control of their full health story.

New platform unifies records from 27,000+ providers, giving patients instant, secure access to their complete medical history anytime, anywhere.

MatchRite Care bridges gaps between disconnected medical systems, creating a unified health record that follows the patient across clinics, hospitals, and providers nationwide.” — Chris Jones, CEO and Founder of MatchRite Care

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MatchRite Care today announced the expanded launch of its groundbreaking medical record consolidation platform, designed to give patients instant, secure access to their complete health history—no matter where they receive care. Unlike traditional portals tied to one health system, MatchRite Care connects to a nationwide network of more than 27,000 clinics, doctor’s offices, and hospitals, providing one of the broadest patient-access interoperability footprints in the industry.Founded by healthcare technology leader Christopher Jones, MatchRite Care was created after Jones experienced severe barriers to medical information during his son CJ’s battle with a brain tumor in 2008–2009. That experience exposed a serious gap in the healthcare system: fragmented records can delay decisions, complicate treatment, and put patients at risk when time matters most.“No family should suffer or lose precious time because doctors can’t see critical information,” said Jones, CEO and Founder of MatchRite Care. “MatchRite Care exists to change that. We’re giving patients and their care teams a clear, complete, and connected picture of health.”A Unified Medical Record — For the First TimeMatchRite Care eliminates data silos by aggregating records from multiple EHR systems into one patient-controlled platform. Through its expanding integration network, the system enables:• One Complete Patient Profile — No more logging into multiple portals or searching for missing records.• Real-Time Access Across Providers — Clinicians can view essential information instantly, reducing delays and unnecessary tests.• Patient-Controlled Sharing — Users decide who can view their records and when.• Support for Research — With patient consent, de-identified data can be used to accelerate clinical research and health innovation.The platform is powered by RiteCare Connect ™, a secure, scalable interoperability engine designed for nationwide data exchange.A Mission Driven by Patient EmpowermentMatchRite Care’s commitment to patient-centered access is emphasized by Anthony Williams, Chief Operating Officer, who reinforces the platform’s purpose-driven approach.“Since its inception, MatchRite Care has been driven by one belief: Patients should have access and control their own health data; and that control could mean the difference between life and death.“As COO, I want to ensure our families—and every family—a fighting chance. When your mother is rushed to an unfamiliar hospital, when your child sees a new specialist, or when you’re seeking a second opinion, your complete health history should be available instantly, no matter who the provider is.“Every decision we make, from our technology architecture to our partnerships, starts with one question:Does this empower patients to get the quality care they need to survive and thrive?”Powered by 531 Digital LLC — Modern Health Data InfrastructureMatchRite Care is developed in partnership with 531 Digital LLC, a leader in API-driven health data infrastructure and interoperability. 531 Digital provides the technical foundation behind RiteCare Connect™, enabling secure, scalable exchange across tens of thousands of providers and ensuring MatchRite Care meets the evolving needs of clinicians, health systems, researchers, and patients.Improving Care and Expanding AccessPatients managing chronic conditions, seeing multiple specialists, or navigating complex care journeys often face incomplete or inaccessible records. MatchRite Care closes these gaps by offering a single, unified health history that patients can take with them anywhere. The company is also participating in community health equity initiatives and research collaborations aimed at improving care outcomes, particularly in underserved populations.Momentum From Providers and InvestorsMatchRite Care continues to gain strong interest from clinicians and health organizations seeking better coordination tools, as well as investors focused on solutions aligned with nationwide interoperability advancements. The platform’s patient-first design and expansive connectivity position it to reshape how health data is shared and accessed across the U.S.“We are building the future of healthcare—one where data follows the patient, not the other way around,” added Jones.About MatchRite CareMatchRite Care is a Kansas City–based healthcare technology company dedicated to giving patients full control of their health information. Through a secure platform that unifies medical records from multiple EHR systems, MatchRite Care ensures that patients, providers, and researchers can access accurate, comprehensive data anytime, anywhere. The platform is powered by RiteCare Connect™, developed by 531 Digital LLC.Learn more at www.MatchRiteCare.com

MatchRite Care 30 sec spot

