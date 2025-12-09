Dr. Speron’s Plastic Surgery Practice Introduces Transparent, All-Inclusive Pricing Model

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New pricing page now live at https://www.prplastic.com/pricing.htm Dr. Sam Speron’s Plastic Surgery practice has officially launched a fully transparent and straightforward pricing system designed to give patients clarity, confidence, and peace of mind before scheduling any procedure. The updated pricing page outlines every cost in clear detail, eliminating hidden fees, unexpected add-ons, or complicated billing structures.With patients increasingly seeking honesty and simplicity in healthcare, the practice has introduced a flat-fee approach for surgery center and anesthesia costs:Procedures performed under local anesthesia carry a total fee of $500, which includes both the surgery center and anesthesia. For procedures requiring general anesthesia or IV sedation administered by an anesthesiologist or nurse anesthetist, the total fee is $3,000.Unlike practices that bill by the minute or add unforeseen facility charges, Dr. Speron’s model keeps costs the same regardless of how long a surgery takes. A procedure lasting 30 minutes or several hours is billed identically, ensuring fairness and predictability for every patient.The recovery experience is also part of the practice’s patient-centered approach. Individuals are invited to recover comfortably without pressure or time limits. The medical team remains available throughout the entire process, offering support until each patient feels ready to leave safely.This shift reflects the practice’s long-standing emphasis on honesty, patient education, and respect for individual needs. By openly publishing all information and removing financial uncertainty, the goal is to create a more informed and comfortable experience for anyone considering aesthetic or reconstructive procedures.The full pricing structure is now publicly accessible at: https://www.prplastic.com/pricing.htm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.