How Winter Weather Can Affect Scar Healing, According to Dr Speron, a Chicago Plastic Surgeon

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winter isn’t always kind to the skin—and for anyone with scars, the cold, dry air can make things even worse. As temperatures drop, humidity levels plummet, and our skin barrier—the body’s natural shield—struggles to retain moisture. According to Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 26 years in private practice and founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC, the winter months can slow scar healing, increase irritation, and even alter scar appearance if not properly managed. “Scar tissue is more sensitive than regular skin,” Dr. Speron explains. "When the skin barrier is compromised during winter, scars can become redder, itchier, or even thicker. That’s whysupporting scar recovery with the right hydration and nutrient balance is crucial—especially when the air gets dry.”Dr. Speron’s Best Scar Support Treatment (available at www.DrSperonsNaturalSkinCare.com ) is formulated to combat the harsh effects of cold weather on healing skin. Unlike many commercial scar creams, this treatment blends natural, medical-grade ingredients designed to protect, hydrate, and restore—without the use of harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances. The product includes Vitamin E, peptides, botanical extracts, and antioxidants that help reduceredness, smooth scar texture, and support the skin’s healing process year-round.Dr. Speron shares his top five dermatologist-backed winter tips for scar care:• Hydrate from the outside in. Use a humidifier at home to keep your skin environment balanced.• Avoid hot showers. Warm, short showers prevent skin dehydration and inflammation.• Moisturize immediately after cleansing. Lock in hydration before the air steals it away.• Wear SPF daily. UV rays still affect scars in winter, even through clouds and windows.• Nourish your skin barrier. Choose scar products with ceramides, peptides, and antioxidants—never alcohol-based formulas.“Winter skin isn’t just dry—it’s vulnerable,” says Dr. Speron. “Our Scar Support Treatment was created to give people confidence in their skin again, no matter the season. ”With over 6,400 five-star reviews and a spotless record of patient care, Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care continues to combine trusted medical science with natural formulations that work.For interviews, expert commentary, or to request product samples, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.