East Coast Electronics Recycling Launches Vape Recycling Service to Keep E-Cigarette Waste Out of Landfills

New program offers safe, compliant recycling of disposable vapes and e-cigarette batteries for businesses, schools, and organizations across the East Coast.

SHIRLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Electronics Recycling, a trusted provider of electronics recycling services based in Shirley, MA, has announced the launch of a specialized vape recycling service designed to help businesses and institutions safely dispose of used e-cigarettes, disposable vapes, vape pens and vape batteries throughout the East Coast.With vape and e-cigarette use on the rise, so is the volume of vape waste entering the trash stream. Many of these devices contain lithium-ion batteries, circuit boards, plastics, and nicotine residues that should never end up in regular garbage or landfills. East Coast Electronics Recycling’s new program gives local organizations a convenient, environmentally responsible way to manage this growing waste stream.“Vape devices are small, but their environmental impact is not,” said a spokesperson for East Coast Electronics Recycling. “Our new vape recycling service in Shirley, MA helps retailers, schools, offices, and property managers handle these items safely, reduce risk, and support a cleaner, greener Massachusetts.”Addressing a Growing Vape Waste ProblemImproperly discarded vape devices can:Introduce toxic materials and nicotine into the environmentCreate fire hazards when lithium batteries are crushed, compacted, or overheatedAdd to the growing volume of electronic waste (e-waste) across the stateBy expanding its services to include vape recycling, East Coast Electronics Recycling is helping partners stay ahead of regulations, support sustainability goals, and demonstrate corporate responsibility to customers, tenants, and the community.What the Vape Recycling Service IncludesEast Coast Electronics Recycling’s new vape recycling program in Shirley, MA is built around convenience, safety, and compliance. The service can be tailored to the needs of:Vape and smoke shopsConvenience stores and gas stationsColleges and universitiesOffice buildings and corporate campusesProperty managers and multi-tenant facilitiesMunicipal programs and community collection eventsThe program offers:Collection solutions for disposable vapes, vape pens, and e-cigarette batteriesScheduled pickups for businesses generating ongoing vape wasteIntegration with existing electronics recycling and battery recycling programsHandling that follows relevant state and federal guidelines for e-waste and battery disposal“Many businesses don’t realize that vapes are, essentially, small electronic devices with batteries and circuitry,” the spokesperson added. “Treating them like regular trash isn’t just bad for the environment—it can also create avoidable risk. Our vape recycling service makes it simple to do the right thing.”A Local Solution with Regional ReachFrom its base in Shirley, MA, East Coast Electronics Recycling serves organizations across:Worcester CountyThe Greater Boston areaCentral and Eastern MassachusettsSurrounding New England communities by arrangement, and the entire East Coast.By pairing vape recycling with established offerings like electronics recycling, computer recycling, and battery recycling, the company provides a single-source solution for businesses looking to responsibly manage their technology and device waste.Supporting Sustainability and Corporate ResponsibilityMore organizations are looking for ways to:Meet ESG and sustainability goalsReduce their environmental footprintPromote safe handling of lithium batteries and e-wasteShow customers and communities they take responsible recycling seriouslyEast Coast Electronics Recycling’s vape recycling service gives businesses a clear, actionable step they can take today.“Whether you’re a vape retailer, a school, or a facility manager, having a safe outlet for vape and e-cigarette recycling sends a powerful message,” the spokesperson said. “It shows you’re committed to protecting both people and the planet.”How to Get Started with Vape Recycling in Shirley, MABusinesses and organizations interested in setting up a vape recycling program with East Coast Electronics Recycling can contact the company to discuss:Accepted items and material guidelinesCollection container options and smaller mail-in programsPickup frequency and service areasHow to combine vape recycling with existing electronics recycling servicesFor more information about vape recycling in Shirley, MA and East Coast Electronics Recycling’s full range of services, visit the company’s website or contact their Shirley office to request a customized quote.About East Coast Electronics RecyclingEast Coast Electronics Recycling68 Walker Rd, Shirley, MA 01464(877) 537-9940East Coast Electronics Recycling is an electronics recycling company based in Shirley, MA that provides responsible, compliant recycling solutions for businesses, schools, municipalities, and organizations across Massachusetts and the surrounding region. The company focuses on safe handling of electronics, batteries, and other technology devices, helping customers reduce landfill waste and support a more sustainable future.

