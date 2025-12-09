2025 CCP Stress Test: results report

Key takeaways CCPs hold sufficient resources to absorb losses in the modelled extreme global slowdown and the simultaneous default of multiple members.

Further analysis using new internal models confirms that CCPs would also be well positioned to absorb the impact of a wider range of scenarios.

1: Foreword Central counterparties (CCPs) are at the core of UK and global financial systems. By standing between buyers and sellers in financial transactions, they reduce counterparty credit risk and enhance market resilience. Their resilience in stress is a critical element in maintaining global financial stability. The Bank of England’s (the Bank’s) regular stress testing of CCPs aims to identify any potential vulnerabilities and gaps in their financial resilience, with the findings used to inform the Bank’s ongoing supervision of CCPs. This year’s CCP Stress Test is the fourth such test. It focuses on exploring CCPs’ resilience to an extreme but plausible stress scenario involving high levels of market volatility, consistent with rising geopolitical tensions, global fragmentation of trade and financial markets, and rising pressure on sovereign debt globally. The results of the test are encouraging. They confirm that, in this scenario, UK CCPs would have sufficient pre-funded resources to absorb the default of the two members to which they have the largest exposures, thereby limiting contagion to the wider financial system and continuing to support the smooth functioning of core financial markets. This year’s exercise includes exploratory internal analysis of CCP resilience against a much larger set of scenarios developed by the Bank. These include potential breakdowns in historical correlations and market moves which are beyond historical worsts, again with encouraging results. This work will be embedded into our ongoing supervision of UK CCPs to help us explore areas of potential vulnerability, assess resilience against emerging risks in real time, and inform our ongoing engagement with the CCPs. The Bank’s work to explore the resilience of CCPs is useful for all their users. I hope they find this report valuable. Sarah Breeden, Deputy Governor Financial Stability

2: Executive summary Purpose and methodology UK CCPs are central to the global financial system and are supervised by the Bank because of their importance to the smooth functioning of financial markets and the wider economy. As part of this supervision, the Bank conducts regular stress testing of UK CCPs. This report sets out the results of the Bank’s fourth public stress test of UK CCPs. The 2025 CCP Stress Test focuses on the credit resilience of the Clearing Services at the three UK CCPs (ICE Clear Europe Limited (ICEU), LCH Limited (LCH), and LME Clear Limited (LMEC)), and whether they have resources to withstand severe market shocks and the default of two or more members, under a range of different assumptions. It aims to identify any potential vulnerabilities and gaps in CCPs’ financial resilience, with the findings used to support and inform the Bank’s supervisory and regulatory activities. The Credit Stress Test assesses whether UK CCPs have sufficient resources to manage the losses of any two members under an extreme but plausible baseline Market Stress Scenario, specified by the Bank. This scenario explores similar risks as that of the Bank’s stress test of UK Banks and focuses on specific risks – rising geopolitical tensions, increased concerns around global fragmentation and rising pressure on sovereign debts – all of which create the conditions for a global slowdown. Alongside the baseline scenario, we include additional ‘multiplier scenarios’ to explore resilience to more extreme scenarios, beyond historical precedents and regulatory requirements. This year’s exercise also includes desk-based analysis of a wider range of scenarios, including shocks that break historical correlations. This enables us to identify potential vulnerabilities or risks to a CCP’s financial resilience that may not be captured by the baseline scenario. Similar to last year, this year’s exercise does not include a full liquidity stress test. Instead, we explored liquidity risks in a more qualitative manner, distributing a survey to each CCP. The responses, as well as information gathered from the Bank’s ongoing supervisory work in this area, are used to assess how liquidity risks have evolved since the 2023 stress test and reach a judgment on CCPs’ current liquidity resilience. Results In the core Credit Stress Test, which does not include the incremental costs of liquidating concentrated positions, we find that all UK CCPs have adequate pre-funded resources to cover a severe stress scenario which includes the default of the ‘Cover-2’ members – the two members whose default generates the greatest depletion of mutualised resources at the CCP. The impact on CCP resources this year is lower than observed in 2024, but overall higher than in 2023. Our assessment is that the difference in outcomes compared to 2024 reflects the shape of the scenario, which this year is generally more broad-based across products, whereas last year’s scenario included shocks to some key products that went beyond historical worsts. The scenarios applied in 2023 and 2025 are more directly comparable and we attribute the greater use of mutualised resources in this stress test to the fact that CCP resources have adjusted to a period of less volatile market conditions, having been elevated in 2023. This is to be expected, given that the stress events of 2022 were then more heavily weighted in CCPs’ margin models. When the additional costs of liquidating concentrated positions are added, we see that CCPs are still able to absorb these additional losses within pre-funded resources. The impact is greater at ICEU and LMEC, which operate in markets – namely metals and energy markets – which are potentially more susceptible to the build-up of concentrated and so less liquid positions. This year’s exercise also includes exploratory internal analysis of CCP resilience against a much larger set of scenarios developed by the Bank. Whereas the core Credit Stress Test gives us deep insight into the impact of a specific scenario, this work considers a larger set of extreme but plausible scenarios. We use an internal stress-testing model to assess resilience against Cover-2 defaults under ~1,000 scenarios, selected as the most severe from an initial set of 50,000 drawn from a multivariate distribution fitted to historical data. We find that only a small fraction of these scenarios lead to use of non-defaulter resources and fewer than 10 exhaust the pre-funded resources held at any UK CCP. These scenarios tend to sit well beyond historical worsts, so this analysis gives us confidence that CCPs’ resources are sized appropriately. The Bank will use the findings from the 2025 CCP Stress Test to support and inform its ongoing supervision and regulation of UK CCPs. We plan to follow up with the three CCPs in scope to share and discuss the results and pockets of risk identified. We will also share relevant results with other regulators and authorities. Beyond this, we plan to build on the internal modelling done this year and will not be conducting a full public stress test of UK CCPs in 2026. We will focus on further developing our internal stress-testing tools to conduct more dynamic and efficient testing of a wider range of risks and scenarios. The next public exercise will take place in 2027.

3: Introduction As part of the Bank’s ongoing supervision of UK CCPs, we regularly conduct stress tests with the aim of identifying potential vulnerabilities and risks to CCP financial resilience. The 2025 stress test – the fourth public exercise – is exploratory in nature and focuses on the credit resilience of the three UK CCPs against a single Market Stress Scenario. We also use an exploratory internal stress-test modelfootnote [1] to estimate the impact of a wider range of scenarios and to explore how CCP resources and resilience have evolved over the years the Bank has been running the exercise. As in previous years, the stress test is not a pass-fail exercise. Nor is it aimed at checking compliance with regulations or assessing the quality of CCPs’ internal stress testing. Rather, it aims to identify any potential vulnerabilities and gaps in CCPs’ financial resilience, with the findings used to support and inform the Bank’s supervisory and regulatory activities. The 2025 core stress test includes: Credit Stress Test: This explores CCP resilience to an extreme but plausible Market Stress Scenario (Section 4) and the default of the two member groups whose default generates the greatest mutualised losses at the CCP (a Cover-2 default). We have also complemented our analysis with comparisons over time using data provided by CCPs in previous exercises and our internal stress-test models.

This explores CCP resilience to an extreme but plausible Market Stress Scenario (Section 4) and the default of the two member groups whose default generates the greatest mutualised losses at the CCP (a Cover-2 default). We have also complemented our analysis with comparisons over time using data provided by CCPs in previous exercises and our internal stress-test models. Credit and Concentration Stress Test: We extend the analysis to include the modelled costs of liquidating concentrated positions held by the defaulting clearing members, which may incur additional costs in a stressed market.

We extend the analysis to include the modelled costs of liquidating concentrated positions held by the defaulting clearing members, which may incur additional costs in a stressed market. Extensions and sensitivity testing: We also consider the impact of increasing the severity of the scenario and changing assumptions, including the number of defaulters and parameters for calculating concentration costs. This analysis intentionally leverages scenarios which go beyond historical precedents and regulatory requirements with the aim of identifying potential vulnerabilities and testing the frontiers of CCP resilience.

We also consider the impact of increasing the severity of the scenario and changing assumptions, including the number of defaulters and parameters for calculating concentration costs. This analysis intentionally leverages scenarios which go beyond historical precedents and regulatory requirements with the aim of identifying potential vulnerabilities and testing the frontiers of CCP resilience. Liquidity impacts: The 2025 CCP Stress Test does not include a full liquidity stress test, rather we used a qualitative questionnaire to identify how potential risks to CCP liquidity may have evolved since the 2023 exercise, which was when we last conducted a full Liquidity Stress Test. We also explore the liquidity impacts on CCPs’ members and clients. All UK CCPs and relevant Clearing Services are in scope, summarised in Table A. Table A: CCPs in scope of the 2025 CCP Stress Test CCP Default fund/Clearing Service Key products cleared ICE Clear Europe Limited (ICEU) Futures and Options (F&O) Commodity derivatives, equity derivatives and fixed-income derivatives. LCH Limited (LCH) SwapClear Interest rate swaps, inflation swaps and bond futures. RepoClear Repos (UK gilts collateral). EquityClear Cash equities. ForexClear Non-deliverable and deliverable foreign exchange (FX). LME Clear Limited (LMEC) LME Base Commodities (base metals).

4: Market Stress Scenario Market Stress Scenario The 2025 CCP Stress Test is centred on a hypothetical Market Stress Scenario developed by the Bank. This scenario includes escalating concerns about global fragmentation, represented by reduced co-operation in global trade, and sovereign debt risks which together create the conditions for a global economic slowdown. Our objective is to explore CCP resilience to current risks facing the global financial system and identify potential vulnerabilities that could amplify risks to financial stability. This scenario has been developed using a new methodology.footnote [2] Previously, we had scaled up specific historical episodes to target a level of severityfootnote [3] at each service. In contrast, this year we have sampled scenarios from a multivariate distribution fitted to historical market shocks. This new approach, which is outlined in more detail in the linked publication, supports our objective of ensuring the resultant scenario is extreme but plausible, delivers consistency across Clearing Services, and captures the key risks we are seeking to assess. The resulting scenario, chosen to align with the narrative above, is equivalent to a 1 in 3,500 event when assessed relative to a historical distribution. The scenario includes sharp declines in equity markets, rising interest rate expectations and falls in price for many commodities markets. Table B shows the shocks applied to key risk factors at each service. Table B: Shocks to key risk factors Asset class Product Shock (timeframe) Equities FTSE 100 index -16% (two days) S&P 500 index -13% (two days) Commodities Brent Crude Oil three months -17% (two days) UK Natural Gas three months -21% (two days) Swap rates Euro five-year swaps +40 basis points (five days) Sterling five-year swaps +49 basis points (five days) US dollar five-year swaps +63 basis points (five days) Government yields Gilts 10 year +79 basis points (five days) US Treasury 10 year +62 basis points (five days) Metals Aluminium three months -10% (two days) Copper three months -10% (two days) FX rates USD/EUR -4% (five days) USD/GBP -7% (five days) In total, we specified shocks to ~900 market prices and rates. Each CCP was required to extrapolate the individual risk factor shocks to all products and exposures within their respective clearing businesses. This extrapolation was undertaken in a manner consistent with the overall scenario narrative and intended severity of the Market Stress Scenario. The Bank reviewed each CCP’s approach to extrapolation. Extensions of the Market Stress Scenario The 2025 CCP Stress Test also includes three additional ‘multiplier’ scenarios as part of our sensitivity testing, which explores scenarios and assumptions that deliberately go well beyond historical experience and regulatory requirements. These are constructed by applying linear multipliers (of -1.0x, 1.5x and 2.0x respectively) to each of the individual risk factor shocks in the Market Stress Scenario. Additional scenarios Building on our analysis from last year, we have used our internal stress testing models to explore CCP resilience against a much wider set of hypothetical scenarios, to identify potential vulnerabilities. Our updated methodology for generating scenarios allows us to generate a large number of scenarios – in this case 50,000 – to broaden our analysis of CCP resilience.footnote [4] From this initial set of scenarios, we filter scenarios based on severity and similarity to obtain a set of hypothetical scenarios at service level that: are grounded in historical relationships and include breaks in the correlations between key products; are extreme but plausible for at least one service; and cover a very large combination of shocks to risk factors. By applying the same set of scenarios to data on cleared positions submitted by CCPs, we are able to use our internal stress-test models to provide estimates of the shocks, or combinations of shocks, which could exhaust pre-funded resources at CCPs. The methodology and results are discussed more fully in Box A. Reference date The Market Stress Scenario and additional alternative scenarios are applied based on the 26 March 2025 reference date. This date was selected to be generally representative of CCP margin and notional exposures, across all services, of the period since the conclusion of the Bank’s previous exercise.footnote [5] The reference date was deliberately chosen to precede the onset of tariff-related market volatility in April, as the scenario incorporated similar dynamics. This ensured that the shocks were not already partially embedded in CCPs’ models. The reference date determines the market prices and rates to which the risk factor shocks are applied, as well as CCP exposures and resources. Clearing Member defaults are assumed to occur after the end of day on the reference date, but before markets open the following working day. At this point, the Bank assumes that: (i) no payments are exchanged between CCPs and defaulting Clearing Members; (ii) no position changes are accepted; and (iii) no further payments or margin contributions are made to CCPs by any Clearing Member.

5: Credit Stress Test The Credit Stress Test assesses whether each UK CCP has sufficient resources within the default waterfall to withstand a stress event combining severe market shocks and default of its members. This section starts by detailing the results of the core credit only stress test, which focuses on a Cover-2 default. Next, we extend the analysis to account for additional costs associated with liquidating the Cover-2 defaulters’ concentrated positions (the ‘Credit and Concentration Stress Test’). We then consider the impact of different groups of defaulters to test the efficacy of the Cover-2 standard (‘Cover-X analysis’). Finally, using data from previous CCP Stress Tests, we explore potential drivers of change between the years. In all instances, the financial impact is measured relative to the resources held in the CCP’s default waterfall. The first layer of this waterfall is the resources provided by the defaulter themselves in the form of initial margin and default fund contributions. If these are not sufficient, then CCPs must use a portion of their own resources, known as ‘skin in the game’ (SITG). The last layer of pre-funded resources are contributions of non-defaulting clearing members to the mutualised default fund. CCPs can use their ‘Powers of Assessment’ to call additional, non-prefunded, resources from non-defaulting clearing members should the losses exhaust pre-funded resources.footnote [6] Core Credit Stress Test Chart 1 shows the impact of a Cover-2 default. The lower section of the chart shows the losses in excess of the defaulting members’ own resources, which must be covered using the CCP’s own capital or the default fund contributions of non-defaulting Clearing Members. In the chart, these are labelled as the Stress Loss Over Member Resources (SLOMR) – for each Clearing Service. The top section of the chart shows the resulting consumption of resources within the default waterfall. The chart shows the results of the Credit Stress Test under the conservative assumption that no clients of the defaulting clearing members are able to ‘port’, or transfer, their portfolios to a non-defaulting clearing member, meaning the client portfolios must be liquidated alongside the clearing member’s own accounts. The chart shows that under a Cover-2 default most Clearing Services would experience losses that go beyond the defaulters’ resources and require limited use of default fund contributions of non-defaulting members. However, all UK CCPs have sufficient default fund resources to absorb these losses. Below, we summarise the results for individual CCPs. Chart 1: Standard Credit Stress Test results Market Stress Scenario, CCP Clearing Service Cover-2 (a) (b) (c) (d) (a) Stressed losses over defaulting members’ resources (SLOMR) is the absolute amount (£ millions) by which losses exceed defaulters’ resources (initial margin and default fund contributions).

(b) Percentage usage of dedicated CCP resources, known as ‘skin in the game’ (SITG).

(c) Percentage usage of mutualised default fund (DF), consisting of non-defaulters’ default fund contributions.

(d) Percentage usage of Powers of Assessment (PoA). PoA represents the total amount of non-prefunded resources that CCPs can call from non-defaulters. For LCH, we see that the Cover-2 defaults at ForexClear and EquityClear do not generate losses beyond defaulter resources, with only small losses to non-defaulters’ resources at SwapClear and RepoClear. For RepoClear, the shocks applied to longer maturity Gilts – including an increase in the 10 year yield by 79 basis points, and the 30 year yield by 82 basis points – were approximately as severe as the historical worsts for those bonds, and so we take assurance from the fact that only a small proportion of the default fund (0.4%) was required in this scenario. For ICEU’s F&O service, the scenario resulted in 19% of the default fund being used. The largest losses were driven by positions in Brent Oil contracts, to which the scenario applied a 17% price decrease over two days. These positions, combined with positions across oil products which received negative shocks, contributed to the overall impact on the default fund. For LMEC, we see 12% of the default fund used in this scenario, driven by losses in longer dated copper contracts, to which the scenario applied a -10% shock. This year’s scenario explores the impact of negative price moves across a broad swathe of metals, consistent with what we would expect to see in a severe global economic slowdown. Consistent with previous exercises, the assumption that clients of the defaulters cannot port to other clearing members has significant impact at ICEU and LMEC. For ICEU, which is most sensitive to this assumption, allowing all clients to port results in losses that can be contained within SITG, relative to the baseline assumption of no porting, which results in 19% of the default fund being used. One reason why this assumption has a larger impact at ICEU and LMEC than LCH is because client clearing constitutes a larger portion of activity, meaning there are more positions that are eligible to port. The Bank considers porting to be an important part of the default management process, while recognising that there are challenges which decrease the overall likelihood of successful transfers of client portfolios after a Clearing Member default. As such, the Bank has taken steps to propose changes to the regulations to increase the probability of successful transfers, which can be found in chapters 15 and 16 of the Bank’s consultation on the repeal and replace of UK EMIR.footnote [7] Credit and Concentration Stress Test The Credit and Concentration Stress Test extends the core analysis to account for the potential costs of liquidating concentrated positions held by defaulters. If the Cover-2 members together hold a position in certain products that is large relative to the depth of the market, then the CCP might incur additional costs when liquidating these positions. While the impact of the core stress test can be calculated precisely using the data submitted by CCPs, the costs of liquidating concentrated positions are much harder to observe or calculate and so must be modelled. The Bank’s methodology assumes that concentration costs can be implied from the additional market risk that defaulters’ positions would be exposed to if, instead of being liquidated all at once and potentially moving the market, they were instead liquidated gradually, at a rate that is small relative to the overall market depth. This year, we retain the original methodology that the Bank has developed for calculating these additional costs, which is based on the assumptions below.footnote [8] Assumptions on liquidation rates and market depth are applied separately for each product within the portfolio and for products of different maturities. Market depth: We assume that the depth of the market can be implied from the daily average traded volumes of that specific contract over the previous 12 months. Liquidation rates: Our baseline assumption is that the CCP can only liquidate 25% of our estimate of market depth per day and this assumption aims to approximate the additional market risk borne by holding the position for a longer period. For products and contracts which do not trade frequently, but have high levels of open interest, assumption (1) can be seen as conservative. Under this assumption, these contracts would appear to be deeply illiquid, and the CCP would not be able to liquidate a significant proportion of the position without materially impacting market prices. Assumption (2) also plays a significant role in estimating the overall liquidation costs for concentrated portfolios. The smaller the proportion of a position that a CCP can liquidate every day, the longer the liquidation process can take, which increases the costs that must be borne by the default waterfall. Chart 2 shows the results of adding concentration costs under our baseline assumptions. The results show that concentration costs can significantly increase the total losses across the system, but all services held sufficient pre-funded resources to absorb the losses, even under conservative assumptions. Including concentration costs does not affect all services equally. Similarly to previous years, we see the most significant impacts at ICEU and LMEC, where default fund usage increases from 19% to 39%, and 12% to 53% respectively. The impact at these services is sensitive to the specific assumptions used to estimate market depth, especially in products that might be traded infrequently, but have deep open interest.footnote [9] For LCH, the results show no additional impact at RepoClear, reflecting the large size of the Gilt market. However, ForexClear would require 16% of the default fund to be used when the costs of liquidating concentrated positions are added, driven by positions in US dollar and Brazilian real contracts. Without these additional costs the losses could be contained within the defaulter’s resources. Chart 2: Credit and Concentration Stress Test results Market Stress Scenario, CCP Clearing Service Cover-2, no porting (a) (b) (c) (d) (a) Stressed losses over defaulting members’ resources (SLOMR) is the absolute amount (£ millions) by which losses exceed defaulters’ resources (initial margin and default fund contributions).

(b) Percentage usage of dedicated CCP resources (SITG).

(c) Percentage usage of mutualised default fund (DF), consisting of non-defaulters’ default fund contributions.

(d) Percentage usage of Powers of Assessment (PoA). PoA represents the total amount of non-prefunded resources that CCPs can call from non-defaulters. Cover-X analysis The Cover-X analysis extends the Credit Stress Test to explore whether CCP pre-funded resources are also sufficient to absorb losses of alternative combinations of defaulters. By testing CCP resilience against different groups and numbers of defaulters, we can assess the coverage provided by the Cover-2 Standard, which mandates that CCPs hold sufficient pre-funded resources to absorb losses under a Cover-2 default. The groups we include are: System-wide Cover-2 default: the default of the pair of Clearing Member groups which, if defaulted at all three CCPs, generate the largest impact on mutualised resources across all CCP Clearing Services in aggregate under the baseline Market Stress Scenario. This captures interconnectedness across the financial system, given the overlapping memberships of UK CCPs.

the default of the pair of Clearing Member groups which, if defaulted at all three CCPs, generate the largest impact on mutualised resources across all CCP Clearing Services in aggregate under the baseline Market Stress Scenario. This captures interconnectedness across the financial system, given the overlapping memberships of UK CCPs. Non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs): default of all Clearing Member groups defined as non-bank entities, such as commodities brokers or pension funds.

default of all Clearing Member groups defined as non-bank entities, such as commodities brokers or pension funds. Non-financials: default of all Clearing Members groups defined as non-financial entities, such as industrial or manufacturing entities active in commodities markets.

default of all Clearing Members groups defined as non-financial entities, such as industrial or manufacturing entities active in commodities markets. Members with an elevated probability of default: default of all Clearing Member groups with a one-year estimated probability of default greater than 0.2%, as defined by Bloomberg. footnote [10] Across these defaulter groups, we calculate the impact inclusive of concentration costs, to account for the risk of a large number of similar entities taking similar positions. The results are shown in Chart 3. The results show that across all combinations analysed, there are no scenarios which result in higher losses than a Cover-2 default and therefore losses are within the CCPs’ pre-funded resources. This year, the baseline Market Stress Scenario included negative shocks to commodity and metal markets, primarily impacting positions held by larger global banks, meaning the impact of defaulting NBFIs or non-financial clearing members is less severe. This is shown by the fact that only a small proportion of NBFI clearing members experience losses beyond their own resources upon default. For LMEC, for example, none of the 18 NBFI members experience losses above their own resources, whereas in our 2024 stress test nine of these members experienced such losses. This reflects the fact that in our 2024 stress scenario the directions of shocks of commodity and metals markets were reversed. For ICEU, the trend is similar, only three of the 18 NBFIs defaulted in this exercise experience losses above their own resources, compared to eight in 2024. For LCH, in both years, 13 NBFI members were defaulted, with none experiencing losses above their own resources. From these results, we note that under the Market Stress Scenario, CCPs have sufficient pre-funded resources to absorb losses in a wide range of different default scenarios, including those that include the potential simultaneous defaults of more than two members. This provides confidence that the Cover-2 standard delivers a meaningful quantum of resources that can withstand a broad range of scenarios. Chart 3: Cover-X Stress Test results Market Stress Scenario, Cover-X combinations, No porting (a) (b) (c) (d) (a) Stressed losses over defaulting members’ resources (SLOMR) is the absolute amount (£ millions) by which losses exceed defaulters’ resources (initial margin and default fund contributions).

(b) Percentage usage of dedicated CCP resources (SITG).

(c) Percentage usage of mutualised default fund (DF), consisting of non-defaulters’ default fund contributions.

(d) Percentage usage of Powers of Assessment (PoA). PoA represents the total amount of non-prefunded resources that CCPs can call from non-defaulters. Comparing stress test results over time With the benefit of additional years of data, we can investigate the potential drivers of change in the results of the CCP Stress Tests over time. Overall, UK CCPs experienced lower levels of resource consumption in the 2025 stress test relative to the 2024 exercise. ICEU and LMEC experienced higher resource consumption in 2025 than 2023, with the impact on LCH being slightly more mixed, with SwapClear and RepoClear experiencing higher losses in 2025, while ForexClear and EquityClear did not need to use non-defaulter resources in either year. On its own, this is not sufficient to make direct comparisons of CCP resilience between years. This is because the results of the stress test reflect various factors, including the way in which the different scenarios interact with the exposures held at the CCP on the reference date and the resources held at the CCPs at the time of the exercise. Chart 4 shows the aggregated levels of initial margin and default fund resources, using data submitted by CCPs on different stress test reference dates. We see that the quantum of initial margin held increased in 2023 as CCP models reacted to the various stress events of 2022. Margin levels returned to lower levels in 2024, which partially explains the difference in impact on mutualised resources, especially as default fund levels fell between 2022 and 2024. This does not explain all the difference between the 2023 and 2024 results, as the calibration of the 2024 Market Stress Scenario included large shocks to key products with large and concentrated positions. From 2024 to 2025 we note a simultaneous, albeit small, increase in both initial margin levels and default fund levels, driven by increases in volumes in some services. We use an internal stress-testing model to estimate the impact of changes in resources, positions and the scenario across successive stress tests. To do this, we estimate the impact of each Market Stress Scenario on members’ positions on each reference date, using data submitted by the CCPs. This allows us to estimate the impact three distinct scenarios would have on a common set of positions – effectively isolating the impact of changing the scenario. Conversely, by applying the same scenario to different data on CCPs’ members’ positions and available resources, we can isolate how changes in resources and exposures affect the results. This exercise is based on linear modelling of the impact of different risk factor movements on profit and loss impact within services rather than the full revaluations of positions undertaken by CCPs, meaning they will not be as precise as the core results above. Chart 5 shows the results. The individual lines show the impact of each Market Stress Scenario on mutualised losses, based on submissions of exposures and resources provided by the CCP on each reference date. The different levels of the lines highlight the different impact of each scenario. The different points on each line show the impact of the resources and exposures in each exercise. The chart shows that across all three years’ exposures, the 2024 Market Stress Scenario had the highest impact in terms of losses over defaulter resources. This is expected given the nature of that year’s scenario, which included shocks to some key products which went beyond historical worsts.footnote [11] The chart also shows that the 2023 and 2025 Market Stress Scenarios had a similar direct impact on CCPs. However, the higher resource levels held at CCPs in 2023 resulted in lower mutualised losses. We estimate that the losses generated by all Market Stress Scenarios would have been absorbed within pre-funded resources in all services across all three years. The dynamics we have seen in recent years are consistent with how we would expect CCPs’ financial models to respond to market conditions, which have a direct impact on resource requirements at CCPs. And so we do not interpret the increased use of default fund resources from 2023 to 2025 as indicative of a change in resilience. We attribute the drop in resources consumed compared to the 2024 CCP Stress Test to be driven by the choice of scenario.