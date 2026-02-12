Bank Resolution Standards Instrument: The Technical Standards (COREP13) Instrument 2026

1: Introduction This Bank of England (Bank) policy statement (PS) provides feedback to responses the Bank received to its September 2025 consultation on partial revocation of the UK Technical Standards (UKTS) 2018/1624 on resolution reporting (COREP13). The Bank would like to thank all respondents for their responses. All respondents to the consultation supported the Bank’s proposals. Having carefully considered all the responses, the Bank is implementing the proposals as consulted. The Bank considers that its final policy reduces the resolution reporting burden upon firms where possible, while the Bank continues to have access to the information necessary to meet its obligations as the UK’s resolution authority. The Bank’s Resolution Standards Instrument: The Technical Standards (COREP13) Instrument is available under Annex 1. Following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU), the UK retained the EU framework for gathering information required by resolution authorities (the Bank in the UK) to help them prepare for and execute a resolution of a failing or likely to fail firm. These requirements exist alongside other relevant Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) reporting policy. The COREP13 UKTS sets out technical standards specifying procedures and a minimum set of standard templates for providing information to the resolution authority for the purposes of drawing up and implementing individual and group resolution plans in accordance with articles 37(3A) and 40(4A) of the Bank Recovery and Resolution (No 2) Order 2014 (No. 2 Order). Under the No. 2 Order, the Bank, as the UK’s resolution authority, may determine which UK resolution entities and UK resolution groups are subject to resolution reporting requirements. This policy statement is relevant to institutions and UK parent undertakings (‘firms’) subject to the requirement to annually submit COREP13 reporting to the Bank.

2: Changes to policy and implementation This section confirms the implementation of the Bank’s proposals on which the Bank consulted, having taken into account the consultation feedback that is described in Section 3. In September 2025 the Bank consulted on a proposal to delete reporting templates Z 02.00, Z 03.00, Z 04.00, Z 05.01, Z 05.02 and Z 06.00 from COREP13 UKTS. These six reporting templates collect information from firms on on- and off-balance sheet items for resolution purposes. In particular: Template Z 02.00 collects information on the liability structure of the firm;

Template Z 03.00 collects information on the firm’s own funds requirements;

Template Z 04.00 collects information on the firm’s intragroup financial interconnections;

Template Z 05.01 collects information on the firm’s major liability counterparties;

Template Z 05.02 collects information on the firm’s off-balance sheet major counterparties; and

Template Z 06.00 collects deposit insurance information. Having carefully considered the responses to the consultation, the Bank is implementing the proposals as consulted, by deleting the six reporting templates. The changes will be effective from 1 April 2026. In doing this, the Bank has exercised its technical standards powers under section 138P of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA 2000) and in accordance with articles 37(3A) and 40(4A) of the No. 2 Order. Following submission by the Bank, HM Treasury has approved the proposed partial revocation of COREP13 UKTS, by means of a standards instrument, in accordance with section 138R FSMA 2000. Notwithstanding their deletion, due to temporary systems limitations, the templates may remain in the RegData reporting system for some time after their revocation date. For the time being, firms are requested to use negative filing indicators for the six deleted reporting templates. The Bank expects to remove the deleted templates from the RegData reporting system in due course, thereby eliminating the need for firms to report negative filing indicators for these templates.

3: Feedback on the Bank’s September 2025 consultation The Bank’s consultation ran from 22 September to 21 November 2025. Six responses were received. All respondents to the consultation fully supported the deletion of COREP13 UKTS reporting templates Z 02.00, Z 03.00, Z 04.00, Z 05.01, Z 05.02 and Z 06.00, and its aim to reduce the resolution reporting burden upon firms where possible. The Bank welcomes this feedback and considers that, following the deletion of the templates, it will continue to have access to the essential information it requires to meet its obligations as the UK’s resolution authority through other, existing means. These existing means include the Bank’s Resolvability Assessment Framework (RAF) and the PRA’s revised MREL reporting templates, which were consulted on by the PRA in CP 15/25 and as proposed would come in to effect from 1 January 2027.footnote [1] The Bank, as resolution authority, or the PRA, may also, where necessary, collect information on an ad-hoc basis using other information gathering powers. Some respondents used the consultation to make proposals on COREP13 UKTS reporting templates other than Z 02.00, Z 03.00, Z 04.00, Z 05.01, Z 05.02 and Z 06.00. This includes nine reporting templates that collect information on the organisational structure, the critical functions, and the core business lines of firms. The Bank will consider this feedback as part of its review of the remaining reporting templates in COREP13, in the context of the Bank and PRA’s continued work to review and potentially make changes to the content of resolution packs, as set out in PRA supervisory statement SS19/13, and other resolution information requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.