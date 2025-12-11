Branded Generics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Branded Generics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Branded Generics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Branded Generics Market Size And Growth?

The size of the branded generics market has seen a significant surge in the past few years. It is projected that the market will escalate from $363.49 billion in 2024 to $393.5 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors such as cost-efficiency, patent expirations, widening market footprint and reach, governmental policies and initiatives, along with healthcare reforms have contributed to the historical growth of this market.

Predictions suggest a swift expansion in the size of the branded generics market in the upcoming years, with potential growth reaching ""$588.37 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be credited to an increased demand for generic biologics, intensifying chronic diseases, the expansion of emerging markets, and a keen focus on biosimilars. Major trends projected for this period consist of strategic collaborations and partnerships, advancements in technology, an emphasis on chronic diseases, market consolidation, and patient-oriented approaches.

Download a free sample of the branded generics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7186&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Branded Generics Market?

The growth of the branded generics market is expected to be fueled by the escalating prevalence of chronic illnesses. Such long-term diseases cannot always be completely cured, but can be managed and treated. The rise in chronic diseases is attributed to factors like increased tobacco usage, poor diet, physical inactivity, overconsumption of alcohol, among other factors. Globally, customers are leaning more towards branded generics to manage chronic diseases as they are less expensive than standard medications. For example, the World Health Organization's 2022 Highlights revealed in September 2022 that chronic illnesses or noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) caused 41 million deaths, making up 74% of all global deaths annually. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to stimulate the demand for branded generics in the forecast period.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Branded Generics Market?

Major players in the Branded Generics include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Sanofi SA

• AstraZeneca plc

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Viatris Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

• Sandoz International GmbH

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Branded Generics Market?

Collaborative strategies figure prominently in the current trends prevalent in the branded generics market, as players in the sector increasingly form alliances to pool resources and branch out into uncharted territories. For instance, the Indian pharmaceutical firm, Biocon Ltd., formed a partnership with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals in September 2024. Biocon's role in this coupling is centered on the development and production of GLP-1 products, creating top-notch biopharmaceuticals catered towards diabetes management. Concurrently, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals has earned the rights to marketing authorisation and will also oversee the products' registration, importation, and outbound promotions, chiefly in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. The partnership agreement stipulates opportunities for future expansion into other GLP products beyond the primary offerings, thus broadening the scope of potential diabetes therapies. Ultimately, this alliance is geared towards providing innovative health solutions that improve the lifestyle of patients within Saudi Arabia and beyond, reiterating both companies' dedication to enhance healthcare accessibility. Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, a Saudi Arabia-based enterprise, specializes in the marketing of both branded and generic pharmaceutical goods.

How Is The Branded Generics Market Segmented?

The branded generics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Hormones, Anti-Hypertensive, Lipid Lowering Drugs, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Epileptics, Other Drugs

2) By Route Of Administration: Topical, Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

3) By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Neurology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Dermatology Diseases, Analgesics And Anti-inflammatory, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Alkylating Agents: Nitrogen Mustards, Ethylene Imine Compounds

2) By Antimetabolites: Purine Analogues, Pyrimidine Analogues

3) By Hormones: Corticosteroids, Thyroid Hormones

4) By Anti-Hypertensive: ACE Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers

5) By Lipid Lowering Drugs: Statins, Fibrates

6) By Anti-Depressants: SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors), SNRIs (Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors)

7) By Anti-Psychotics: Atypical Antipsychotics, Typical Antipsychotics

8) By Anti-Epileptics: Sodium Channel Blockers, GABAergic Drugs

9) By Other Drugs: Analgesics, Antibiotics, Antivirals

View the full branded generics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/branded-generics-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Branded Generics Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the branded generics market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The branded generics market report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Branded Generics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Gastrointestinal Drug Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drug-global-market-report

Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-feed-additives-global-market-report

Pharmacies And Drug Stores Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacies-and-drug-stores-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.