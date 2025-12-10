Dry Eye Medication Market Expanding With $18.08 Billion at 10.5% CAGR by 2029

Dry Eye Medication Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Forecast For The Dry Eye Medication Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been quick enlargement in the market size of dry eye medication. The valuation will climb from $10.96 billion in 2024 to $12.13 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The expansion during the historic era can be traced back to factors such as an aging population, an upsurge in individuals using contact lenses, rise in disposable income, growth in treatment alternatives, an increase in the incidence of allergies, an upswing in the ingestion of unhealthy or improper diets, and higher prevalence of diabetes mellitus.

The market of dry eye treatment is anticipated to witness a dramatic surge in the forthcoming years, reaching $18.08 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This surge during the prediction period can be ascribed to factors such as an upswing in laser surgeries, increased screen time, hectic lifestyles, the escalating impact of diabetes, rise in instances of dry eye disease, a promising pipeline for the treatment of dry eye disease, and adverse reactions to various medications. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass the creation of preservative-free eye drops, pouring investment into the research and creation of revolutionary, advanced drugs, the development of inventive drugs for market survival, generation of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory eye drugs for treating dry-eye syndrome, emphasis on integrating contemporary techniques, and the formulation of combined therapies for the treatment of dry eye ailments.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Dry Eye Medication Market?

Demand for dry eye disease treatment is surging due to the rising cases of the ailment. Noteworthy elements such as aging, lack of Vitamin A, lens use, ocular surgeries, exposer to dry winds or smoke, and long screen times make individuals more susceptible to dry eye disease. For instance, the American Academy of Ophthalmology published a survey showing nearly 3.2 million women and 1.68 million men in the United States, above the age of 50, suffer from dry eye syndrome. Likewise, a study by the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology revealed around 32% of the Northern India population is affected by dry eye disease. The escalating prevalence of this condition points to a growing demand for its treatment, thus propelling the growth of the dry eye medication market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Dry Eye Medication Market?

Major players in the Dry Eye Medication include:

• Allergan plc

• Alcon Inc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• OASIS Medical, Inc.

• VISUfarma B.V.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The Dry Eye Medication Industry?

Leading corporations in the dry eye treatment market are producing novel items such as Cyclosporine ophthalmic solutions, designed to boost tear production, lessen eye inflammation, and offer sustained relief. These prescription eye drops contain the immunosuppressant cyclosporine and are chiefly utilized to manage dry eye disease by augmenting tear generation and minimizing eye inflammation. In June 2023, for example, the Germany-based biopharmaceutical firm, Novaliq GmbH, made public the approval of their VEVYE (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.1% product for the treatment of symptoms and signs of dry eye disease by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). VEVYE, initially named CyclASol, is the only cyclosporine solution specifically sanctioned for the treatment of dry eye disease symptoms and signs, with proven effectiveness within merely four weeks of its use. Designed with a unique, water-less excipient, VEVYE caters to patient needs not covered by existing solutions by providing prompt and well-received therapy for dry eyes. Unlike conventional solutions, it is devoid of water, anti-microbial conservatives, oils and surfactants, thus removing worries regarding pH and osmolarity.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Dry Eye Medication Market Segments

The dry eye medication market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Product: Aqueous, Evaporative, Aqueous and Evaporative

2) By Delivery System: Liquid, Gel, Ointment, Other Delivery System

3) By Prescription Type: OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs

4) By End-User: Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Aqueous: Artificial Tears (lubricating eye drops), Prescription Eye Drops, Ophthalmic Solutions

2) By Evaporative: Punctal Plugs (to reduce tear drainage), Lipid-Based Eye Drops, Eye Ointments (with lipid components)

3) By Aqueous and Evaporative: Combination Eye Drops (formulated to address both aqueous And evaporative dry eye), Multi-Action Eye Care Products

Which Regions Are Dominating The Dry Eye Medication Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the dry eye medication market. It's anticipated that the Middle East will experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecasted period. The regions analysed in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

