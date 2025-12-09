House Dust Mite Allergy Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

House Dust Mite Allergy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House Dust Mite Allergy market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical leaders, biotechnology innovators, and allergy therapy specialists. Companies are focusing on developing advanced immunotherapy tablets, allergy diagnostics, and targeted medications to strengthen their market presence and improve patient outcomes. Understanding the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders aiming to leverage research collaborations, expand product portfolios, and establish strategic partnerships

Which Market Player Is Leading the House Dust Mite Allergy Market?

According to our research, Sanofi SA led global sales in 2023 with an 8% market share. The Biopharma division of the company partially involved in the house dust mite (HDM) allergy relief through its immunotherapy product, Sensimune, available in India. This sublingual tablet, developed by ALK-Abelló and marketed under various names globally (e.g., ODACTRA in the U.S., ACARIZAX in Europe), is designed to treat HDM-induced allergic rhinitis and asthma by gradually desensitizing the immune system to allergens. The treatment offers a convenient, home-based option for patients seeking long-term relief from HDM-related respiratory allergies.

How Concentrated Is the House Dust Mite Allergy Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 46% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s focus on established pharmaceutical expertise, regulatory compliance, and trusted treatment solutions. Leading vendors such as Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Bayer AG dominate through broad product portfolios, strong brand recognition, and extensive distribution networks, while smaller firms cater to niche segments. As demand for advanced allergy therapies and homecare solutions grows, strategic partnerships, mergers, and product innovation are expected to further consolidate the market leadership of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Sanofi SA (8%)

o Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (8%)

o Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. (7%)

o Merck & Co. Inc. (6%)

o Bayer AG (6%)

o ALK-Abelló A/S (4%)

o Shionogi & Co. Ltd. (3%)

o CSL Limited (2%)

o GlaxoSmithKline Plc (2%)

o Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: ALK-Abelló Canada Inc., Merck Canada Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Novartis Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc. and Eli Lilly are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Abelló A/S, Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Kowa Company, Ltd., Boryung Biopharma Co., Ltd., SK Chemicals Co., Ltd., Trio Lifescience Private Limited, Zhejiang I-Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., ALK-Abelló AS, Citeq Biologics B.V., Johnson Group, Xinhualian Company, Worg Pharmaceuticals and Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: ALK-Abelló A/S, Stallergenes Greer, Inc., Allergy Therapeutics plc, T-Balance Therapeutics, Inc., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK plc), Sanofi S.A., Stallergenes Greer International AG, Ergomed plc, HAL Allergy Group B.V., and Anergis S.A. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Microgen JSC, Immuno Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Stallergenes Greer, Inc., Citeq Biologics B.V., NPO Microgen JSC, and ALK-Abelló Romania S.R.L. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Allergy Group B.V., ALK-Abelló A/S, Allergy Therapeutics plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Catalent, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK plc), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Allergy Care For Children And Adolescents to improve accessibility and patient compliance.

• Example: ALK-Abelló A/S ODACTRA (February 2025) assigns a pediatric sublingual immunotherapy tablet for children aged 5 to 11 years, enhancing at-home treatment accessibility, providing long-term symptom control, and reducing reliance on ongoing allergy medications.

• This innovation of sublingual immunotherapy tablet is designed to gradually desensitize the immune system to HDM allergens and reduce allergy symptoms over time

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching novel immunotherapy products and allergen-specific diagnostic solutions to strengthen market position

• Enhancing strategic partnerships with healthcare providers, research institutions, and hospitals to expand clinical reach and improve treatment accessibility

• Focusing on patient-centric therapies, personalized immunotherapy, and advanced rehabilitation programs

• Leveraging digital health platforms, telemedicine solutions, and AI-assisted diagnostic tools to enable scalable, data-driven management for scalable risk management

