Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons market is dominated by a mix of global defense contractors and emerging regional manufacturers. Companies are focusing on developing lightweight, high-precision, and multi-role weapon systems to enhance soldier mobility and combat effectiveness in modern warfare. They are also emphasizing technological innovation, modular design, and advanced targeting capabilities to strengthen market presence and meet evolving military requirements. Understanding the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders seeking strategic collaborations, modernization contracts, and long-term growth opportunities within the global defense sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market?

According to our research, Lockheed Martin Corporation led global sales in 2023 with a 3% market share. The Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) division of the company is partially involved in the man-portable anti-armor weapons market, provides advanced man-portable anti-armor weapons, including the Javelin shoulder-fired missile system. Designed for precision strikes, high penetration, and fire-and-forget capability, these systems enhance infantry lethality. Lockheed Martin integrates cutting-edge guidance and warhead technologies to ensure superior effectiveness against modern armored threats in complex battlefields.

How Concentrated Is the Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 22% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse competitive landscape, characterized by varying defense capabilities, technology specializations, and regional production strengths. Leading players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, and Raytheon Technologies Corp. maintain a strong presence through advanced guided weapon systems, global defense contracts, and long-term government partnerships. Meanwhile, smaller and regional manufacturers focus on cost-effective, portable systems tailored to specific military needs. As defense modernization programs and cross-border collaborations expand, the market is expected to witness increased strategic alliances and co-development initiatives, strengthening the foothold of major defense contractors globally.

•Leading companies include:

oLockheed Martin Corporation (3%)

oSaab AB (3%)

oRaytheon Technologies Corp. (3%)

oMBDA Holdings SAS (3%)

oBharat Dynamics Limited (2%)

oChina Ordnance Industries Group Corporation Limited (COIGC) (subsidiary of Norinco (China North Industries Group Corporation)) (2%)

oDenel Dynamics Ltd (2%)

oRoketsan Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret AS (2%)

oRheinmetall AG (1%)

oRafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, The Boeing Company, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Airtronics Inc., and Northrop Grumman Corporation are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Thales S.A., Tonbo Imaging Inc., Bharat Dynamics Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco), Planet Wheel Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Haiying-Cal Tec Marine Technology Co. Ltd., IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd., Poongsan Corporation, Hanwha Systems Co. Ltd., Doosan DST Co. Ltd., and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd and more are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Saab AB, MBDA Missile Systems, Santa Bárbara Sistemas S.A., Nexter Systems, Dynamit Nobel Defence GmbH, Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems plc, QinetiQ Group plc, and Chemring Group plc are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), Saab AB, MESKO S.A., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, Kurganmashzavod JSC, NPO Mashinostroyenia, and Enamor Ltd are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Rheinmetall AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., Nexter Group, SIATT S.A., and Saab AB are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Innovation and Defense Manufacturing Expansion is transforming organizations to share resources, reduce risks, accelerate innovation, and expand market reach.

•Example: Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) (February 2025) assigns potential opportunities for co-assembly and co-production of the Javelin anti-tank weapon system.

•These innovations strengthens the country’s anti-tank capabilities, ensuring advanced weaponry for its armed forces.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching next-generation weapon system development to strengthen market position

•Enhancing strategic partnerships and defense contracts

•Focusing on advanced guidance, targeting, and AI-enabled fire-control technologies

•Leveraging manufacturing and supply chain for scalable risk management

