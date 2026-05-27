UM launches Portuguese podcast ‘Diz Lá Diz Cá’

MACAU, May 27 - In celebration of the 45th anniversary of the University of Macau (UM), the UM Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre (CPC) has launched an original Portuguese podcast, ‘Diz Lá Diz Cá’. Each episode features a guest speaker, such as a scholar, translator, or cultural practitioner from the Chinese mainland, Macao, and Portuguese-speaking countries including Portugal and Brazil. The speakers engage in discussions on topics such as language, literature, and intercultural issues, and share experiences and insights that go beyond the classroom. The podcast aims to serve as a new bridge between Chinese and Portuguese language and culture for students, educators, and enthusiasts of Portuguese studies.

The first two episodes of the podcast have been released, featuring Maria José dos Reis Grosso, adjunct associate professor in the Department of Portuguese at UM and former director of CPC, as well as Ana Cristina Alves, assistant researcher and coordinator of the Educational Service at the Macau Scientific and Cultural Centre (C.C.C.M.) in Portugal. The two guests engage in lively discussions on core pedagogical principles of language teaching, the challenges of translating classical literature, and cultural exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The podcast is currently available on three platforms: the official website of UM CPC, the audio platform Ximalaya, and Apple Podcasts. CPC’s official website (https://cpc.fah.um.edu.mo/) provides access to full episodes and supplementary content. Ximalaya offers an AI-assisted comprehension feature that helps listeners grasp key points in real time, effectively lowering the barrier to understanding. Apple Podcasts enables users worldwide to subscribe to the podcast and listen at their convenience, as well as receive the latest updates. These three platforms complement one another, aiming to accommodate different listening habits and learning needs.

The podcast’s title, ‘Diz Lá Diz Cá’, is derived from Cantonese and means ‘talk about this, talk about that’. It reflects Macao’s unique identity as a melting pot of Chinese and Western cultures, while also capturing the city’s unique linguistic landscape and conveying the podcast’s relaxed and conversational tone. Designed for students, educators, and cultural enthusiasts of Portuguese studies, the podcast offers an audio platform grounded in real-life contexts, featuring content that is both informative and entertaining, while also serving as a vibrant space for academic dialogue.

Since its establishment in 2017, the UM Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre has been dedicated to promoting cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Portuguese-speaking countries in areas such as teacher training, the cultivation of Chinese-Portuguese bilingual talent, Portuguese language education, and research on Chinese and Portuguese cultures, with the aim of facilitating cross-cultural exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.