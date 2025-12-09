Alliance Environmental Group Provides Organizational Restructuring and Regional Leadership Updates

Alliance Environmental Group enhances operational structure with new Southwest Region Leader and expanded Northwest Region oversight.

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Environmental Group, a leading environmental services provider on the West Coast, has restructured its organizational framework to enhance operational effectiveness and support continued growth across its service regions. The changes involve new regional leadership appointments and an expanded operational structure designed to strengthen service delivery capabilities.

The organizational modifications establish reporting structures that position the company to respond more effectively to client needs while maintaining operational standards across multiple service areas. Jay Hale and Ed Work will both report to COO Peter Dobbelsteyn as part of the updated organizational framework.

Southwest Region Leadership

Jay Hale has been appointed as the Southwest Region Leader, bringing more than 20 years of experience in construction, restoration, and environmental services to the position. Hale previously served as a Regional Vice President, where he oversaw multiple branches in Southern California. His background encompasses operational management and service delivery coordination across complex environmental projects.

The Southwest Region encompasses multiple service areas where Alliance Environmental Group provides environmental remediation, indoor air quality services, and related solutions. The region handles projects ranging from commercial building abatement to residential environmental services.

Northwest Region Restructuring

Ed Work will lead the newly expanded Northwest Region, applying 24 years of experience in environmental services to the position. Work's background includes operational leadership and project management across various environmental service categories. The Northwest Region expansion reflects operational adjustments designed to address service demand and regional growth patterns.

"These organizational changes position Alliance Environmental Group to serve clients more effectively while maintaining the operational standards that have defined our service delivery," said Mr. Alex Young, Vice President of Marketing. "The new structure supports our commitment to providing environmental services that meet regulatory requirements and client specifications."

Operational Framework

Alliance Environmental Group operates under a Quality Control Program that governs service delivery across more than 2,000 monthly projects. Since 1995, the company has completed hundreds of thousands of projects across commercial and residential sectors. The company's service portfolio includes:

• Environmental Services: Asbestos remediation, lead abatement, mold remediation, biohazard remediation, heat treatment, and content loss services

• Indoor Air Quality: HVAC duct and system cleaning, HVAC maintenance and repair, HVAC replacement and installation, and infection control

• Fire Life Safety services

• Building Services: Insulation removal and demolition site clearing

The company maintains certifications in specialized environmental service areas, with services structured to meet OSHA and EPA guidelines. Alliance Environmental Group carries $2,000,000 True Occurrence Insurance and can obtain specific job coverage up to $5,000,000.

Service Standards

With more than 26 years of operational history, Alliance Environmental Group employs certified professionals in specialized environmental service fields. The company's service approach incorporates response protocols designed to minimize business and personal disruptions while maintaining regulatory compliance standards.

The organizational restructuring supports the company's operational model, which emphasizes service delivery timelines, quality control protocols, and regulatory adherence. The new leadership structure provides defined reporting relationships that clarify operational decision-making and resource allocation across regional service areas.

Regional Operations

The Southwest and Northwest regions represent significant service areas for Alliance Environmental Group, encompassing commercial, industrial, and residential project categories. Regional operations handle environmental assessment, remediation planning, project execution, and post-project verification procedures.

The company's service delivery model addresses projects ranging from routine maintenance to complex abatement requirements. Regional leaders coordinate with operational teams, quality control personnel, and client representatives to manage project timelines and specifications.

For more information about Alliance Environmental Group's services and organizational structure, visit https://www.alliance-enviro.com/ or call +1 877-899-9867. Additional resources and industry information are available at https://www.alliance-enviro.com/blog/.

