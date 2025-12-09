North West CoGTA presents Municipal Plan of Action to respond to HRC directive

The North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has resolved to take urgent and decisive action in response to a damning report by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The resolution follows a special MUNIMEC meeting convened by MEC for CoGTA, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, with Executive Mayors, Mayors, and Municipal Managers from all affected local and district municipalities in the province.

In the meeting, SAHRC Commissioner Dr. Henk Boshoff presented the report's findings, detailing complaints against the 14 municipalities, namely Matlosana, JB Marks, Maquassi Hills, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, Lekwa Teemane, Kagisano Molopo, Ngaka Modiri Molema, Mahikeng, Ditsobotla, Kgetleng Rivier, Madibeng, Moretele, Moses Kotane, and Rustenburg.

According to MEC Molapisi, “The report painted a picture of communities without clean running water, sewer running in streets, lack of roads infrastructure, and municipalities weakened by instability and poor management”.

He emphasised that the findings represent not only service delivery failures but human rights violations.

“When we fail to provide water, sanitation, electricity, remove refuse, or maintain trafficable roads, we are stripping our people of their dignity. We need to do better as municipalities” remarked MEC Molapisi

Commissioner Boshoff urged municipalities to implement the SAHRC’s directives urgently and within the outlined timelines, warning that the Commission would not hesitate to “name and shame” non-performing municipalities.

CoGTA has also resolved to further strengthen oversight where governance has collapsed, increase support to struggling municipalities and intervene decisively where needed, drive filling critical vacant critical posts including at technical services, enforce compliance with laws and hold those who break them accountable and clean up municipal finances and ensure accountability.

Municipalities committed to resolving service challenges, with some already indicating progress. CoGTA will consolidate an Action Plan to present to the SAHRC to meet the timelines set out by the report.

“We do not have the luxury of time. We must speedily respond to the issues raised to give our people hope and drive change in our communities” concluded MEC Molapisi.

