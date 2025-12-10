HIV Drugs Market to Exceed US $41.55 Billion by 2029, with 3.3% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The HIV Drugs Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, the market size of HIV drugs has been on a steady upward trajectory. The market, which stood at $35.33 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $36.55 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The expansion during the historic period owes largely to enhanced government backing and initiatives, escalated healthcare expenditure, amplified spending on HIV research and development, heightened occurrence of HIV infection, increased awareness initiatives and economic development in developing markets.

Over the coming years, the HIV drugs market is set to experience consistent expansion, with predictions indicating a value of $41.55 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as heightened government backing and initiatives, increasing expenditures in the healthcare sector, a surge in HIV research and development funds, heightened occurrences of HIV infection, and boosted awareness and economic growth in burgeoning markets. The projection period is also expected to see trends like investment in 3D bioprinting technology, introduction of novel product innovations, the creation of multi-class combination products for HIV treatment, and investment in purposeful collaborations and agreements.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The HIV Drugs Market?

The rising cognizance among individuals about the identification and treatment of HIV is playing a significant role in propelling the growth of the HIV drug market. HIV/AIDS stands as one of the most enduring diseases, and its widespread prevalence across the globe has led to an unparalleled awareness about the condition. For instance, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), a US-based humanitarian aid organization, reported in July 2024 that an estimated 40.0 million people were living with HIV worldwide in 2023. Of these, 2.38 million were children aged 0-19 years. Each day in 2023 witnessed roughly 685 children being infected with HIV while an estimated 250 children succumbed to AIDS. Hence, the growing consciousness among the masses about the diagnosis and treatment of HIV is critical in driving the growth of the HIV drug market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The HIV Drugs Market?

Major players in the HIV Drugs include:

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Cipla

• Aurobindo Pharma

• AbbVie

• Emcure Pharmaceuticals

• Micro Labs Limited

• Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The HIV Drugs Industry?

Leading firms in the HIV drugs market are entering into strategic alliances for the production of Lenacapavir with the aim to speed up drug development, increase the availability of treatments, and bolster their worldwide market standing. Lenacapavir is an innovative HIV-1 capsid inhibitor that collaborates effectively with other antiretrovirals and targets various HIV lifecycle stages, marking it as a valuable choice for patients with minimal treatment options. For instance, in August 2023, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, a pharmaceutical firm from India, formed a partnership with another Indian business, Hetero, and the US-based biopharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences Inc. The goal of this alliance is to produce and distribute the HIV drug lenacapavir in 120 predominantly low- and lower-middle-income nations. The initiative is particularly notable for providing expanded access to this ground-breaking treatment, especially for patients dealing with multi-drug-resistant HIV who have undergone extensive treatment.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading HIV Drugs Market Segments

The hiv drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRT’s), Non- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRT’s), Protease Inhibitors, Integrase strand transfer inhibitors (INSTIs), Other Types

2) By Administration: Oral, Parenteral

3) By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs): Zidovudine (AZT), Lamivudine (3TC), Abacavir (ABC), Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), Other NRTIs

2) By Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs): Efavirenz (EFV), Nevirapine (NVP), Etravirine (ETR), Rilpivirine (RPV), Other NNRTIs

3) By Protease Inhibitors (PIs): Ritonavir (RTV), Lopinavir (LPV), Darunavir (DRV), Atazanavir (ATV), Other PIs

4) By Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs): Raltegravir (RAL), Dolutegravir (DTG), Bictegravir (BIC), Other INSTIs

5) By Other Types: Entry Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, Combination Therapies

Which Regions Are Dominating The HIV Drugs Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the dominant share in the HIV drugs market. The Middle East, however, is predicted to experience the most significant growth in the global HIV drugs market throughout the upcoming period. The report on the HIV drugs market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

