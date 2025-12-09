Moover.ro Expands Its Premium Moving & Furniture Transport Services Across Romania and Europe

*Our focus has always been to eliminate the stress from moving. By upgrading our fleet, expanding our team, we can now deliver a smoother, safer, and faster experience for every client *” — Me

BUCHAREST, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moover.ro Expands Its Premium Moving & Furniture Transport Services Across Romania and Europe.Moover.ro, one of Romania’s most reliable moving and furniture-transport service providers, announces the expansion of its operational capacity and service portfolio for 2026. With a modern fleet, specialized teams, and an upgraded logistics system, Moover.ro strengthens its mission to deliver fast, safe, and seamless relocations for individuals and businesses across Romania and the European Union.For over two decades, Moover.ro has been committed to raising the standard of professional moving. The company now introduces optimized service workflows, enhanced item-protection methods, and new storage options, ensuring clients benefit from a complete relocation solution—no matter the scale.🚚 Expanded Services for 2026Local & Long-Distance Moving – Rapid and reliable transport anywhere in Romania.International Relocations – Door-to-door moving services across the EU, including customs and logistics support.Corporate & Office Moves – Structured relocations designed to minimize downtime and protect IT equipment.Premium Packing Solutions – Reinforced materials, protective wrapping, and professional handling for fragile, heavy, or valuable items.Heavy Item Transport – Pianos, safes, machinery, and oversized objects, handled by trained specialists.Secure Storage Facilities – Climate-controlled, monitored storage for short- or long-term needs.About Moover.roMoover.ro is a Romanian company specializing in professional moving and furniture-transport services. With 20+ years of experience, a dedicated logistics team, and a large operational fleet, Moover.ro provides dependable solutions for residential, corporate, and international clients. The company’s mission is to redefine the moving experience through safety, efficiency, and exceptional customer care.🎯 Commitment to QualityMoover.ro emphasizes customer protection and transparency through:Real-time GPS trackingFull goods insuranceModern packing materialsProfessional assembly/disassembly servicesClear, upfront pricingThe company’s growth strategy is driven by trust, punctuality, and continuous innovation in the relocation industry.📞 Contact InformationMoover.roPhone / WhatsApp: +40 762 699 604Email: contact@moover.roWebsite: https://www.moover.ro Working Hours: Monday – Sunday, 08:00 – 20:00Location: Bucharest, Romania

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.