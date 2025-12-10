Haarambyyashh Expands Its Handcrafted Terracotta Jewelry Collection for 2026

Haarambyyashh Terracotta Jewellery

Haarambyyashh unveils its expanded 2026 terracotta jewelry collection with handcrafted, Eco-friendly designs inspired by Tamil Nadu’s rich artistic tradition.

TIRUPUR, TAMILNADU, INDIA, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haarambyyashh, a leading handcrafted terracotta jewelry brand founded in 2015, has announced the expansion of its designer terracotta necklace and accessory collection for 2026. Known for its blend of traditional clay artistry and modern fashion, the brand continues to strengthen its presence as one of Tamil Nadu’s rising sustainable fashion labels.

With a renewed focus on premium handcrafted designs, Haarambyyashh aims to bring Tamil Nadu’s terracotta craftsmanship to a global audience. Every product in the collection is Eco-friendly, lightweight, hand-painted, and made using natural clay—supporting artisans and promoting sustainable fashion.

A Strong Start for 2026

The 2026 terracotta collection features:

• Bold statement terracotta necklaces

• Fusion and ethnic jewellery for festivals and weddings

• Daily-wear lightweight terracotta accessories

• Handcrafted pieces inspired by temple art and nature

• Limited-edition clay jewellery sets

“Our goal for 2026 is clear—to take Tamil Nadu’s terracotta artistry to the next level,” said Mrs. Yasothaa, Founder of Haarambyyashh. “Each piece is made with passion, creativity, and cultural pride. This year, we are focused on expanding our product collections, boosting online visibility, and reaching customers across India and beyond.”

Digital Growth Continues

Entering 2026, Haarambyyashh has strengthened its online presence through:

• A refreshed website

• SEO-optimized product listings

• Improved catalog and high-quality photography

• Growing presence on Instagram and WhatsApp

• Engagement with press and media platforms

About Haarambyyashh

Founded in 2015, Haarambyyashh is a handcrafted terracotta jewellery brand based in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. The brand blends traditional clay art with modern fashion, offering sustainable, artisanal jewelry created by skilled local craftsmen.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.