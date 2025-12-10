Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $123.41 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market Through 2025?

The market size of generic drugs for the central nervous system has seen considerable growth in the past few years. The projection is that it will rise from $88.43 billion in 2024 to $93.53 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include rising numbers of surgeries, robust expansion in developing markets, amplified pharmaceutical research and development, an aging population, and surges in healthcare spending.

The market size for generic drugs related to the central nervous system is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. It is predicted to expand to ""$123.41 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth predicted during the forecasted period correlates with increased government efforts towards mental health awareness, elevated health-related expenses, the rise in the older population, and a robust pipeline of drugs. Notable trends projected for this period comprise investment in wearable technology, the presence of biomarkers in CNS development, adaptation of existing drugs, putting capital into drug pipelines, the use of 3D printing in drug manufacturing, and a focus on forging partnerships with research institutions and established companies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market?

The growth of the generic central nervous system (CNS) drug market is projected to be driven forward by the rising prevalence of mental health disorders. Mental health disorders, which are significant impairments to an individual's thought processes, emotional control, or behaviour that are typically associated with distress or key functional impairments, are becoming increasingly common. Generic CNS drugs play a pivotal role in managing these disorders, offering both cost-effective and widely available treatment alternatives. For example, the Health and Social Care Information Centre, a UK federal agency that provides content, data and IT systems for health and social care professionals, recorded a rise in suspected mental disorders amongst 17 to 19-year olds from 17.4% in 2021 to 25.7% in 2022. Consequently, this rising prevalence of mental health disorders is fuelling the growth of the generic central nervous system (CNS) drug market.

Which Players Dominate The Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Generic Central Nervous System Drugs include:

• Biogen Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Novartis AG

• UCB

• Sanofi

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

• AbbVie.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market?

Leading firms in the generic central nervous system drugs market are concentrating on producing biosimilars applicable to central nervous system conditions. The progression and endorsement of these biosimilars for some specific biologic drugs associated with CNS disorders are turning into a trend, introducing more affordable alternatives to uniquely branded biologics. For instance, Sandoz, a pharmaceutical corporation based in Switzerland, in October 2023, initiated natalizumab-sztn, the premier biosimilar for addressing relapsing types of multiple sclerosis (MS). This covers clinically alienated syndrome, cyclically recurring MS and actively secondary progressive MS. MS, a progressive and persistent autoimmune disease, predominantly affects the central nervous system. Most patients afflicted by the disease experience stages of remission and resurgence, considerably influencing their life quality. The treatment is not advised for patients with progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) or previous PML.

Global Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The generic central nervous system drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Anti-Psychotic, Analgesics, Anti-Parkinson Drugs, Anesthetics, Anti-Epileptics, Anti-Depressants, Other Types

2) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

3) By Disease: Neurovascular Diseases, CNS Trauma, Mental Health, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Infectious Diseases, CNS Cancer

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Intranasal Or Inhalation, Other Route Of Administrations

5) By Mode Of Purchase: Over-The-counter drugs, Prescription-Based Drugs

6) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Multiple Sclerosis (MS): Interferons, Glatiramer Acetate, Sphingosine-1 Phosphate Receptor Modulators, Monoclonal Antibodies

2) By Anti-Psychotic: Atypical Antipsychotics, Typical Antipsychotics

3) By Analgesics: Non-Opioid Analgesics, Opioid Analgesics, Combination Analgesics

4) By Anti-Parkinson Drugs: Dopamine Agonists, MAO-B Inhibitors, COMT Inhibitors, Anticholinergics

5) By Anesthetics: General Anesthetics, Local Anesthetics

6) By Anti-Epileptics: Sodium Channel Blockers, GABA Enhancers, Glutamate Modulators, Other Mechanisms

7) By Anti-Depressants: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs), Atypical Antidepressants

8) By Other Types: Cognitive Enhancers, Anxiolytics, Sleep Aids

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for generic central nervous system drugs. The report anticipates its growth status. It also includes a detailed analysis of various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, as well as Africa.

