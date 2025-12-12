Siora Surgicals Set to Showcase Latest Orthopedic Implant Innovations at WHX Dubai 2026

A leading orthopedic implant manufacturer in India will display its new and cutting-edge trauma implant categories at the prestigious WHX Dubai 2026.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in orthopedic implant manufacturing, has officially confirmed its participation at the upcoming WHX Dubai 2026 . The company is going to exhibit its new and improved collection of trauma implants, including Expert Tibia and Femur Nailing System, Ankle Nailing System, and Multifix Humeral Nails. This will show the company’s ability to match the advancing healthcare sector and efforts to improve patients’ quality of life.Siora invites attendees at the Arab Health 2026 to visit their booth N37.A71 to explore its products and have a one-to-one discussion with the experts. Siora’s exhibit promises a hands-on look at three breakthrough devices: the ADEURA Expert Tibia and Femur Nailing System, the TARSOFIX Ankle Nailing System, and the HUMERON Multifix Humeral Nail.What products is Siora Surgical set to showcase?One of the leading orthopedic manufacturers in India, Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., is going to display its new and improved collection of trauma implants. Visitors at Siora’s booth N37.A71 will have hands-on experience with these implants, aiming to improve surgical precision and enhance post-surgical outcomes. Here are the product categories Siora will be exhibiting at WHX Dubai 2026:ADEURA Expert Tibia and Femur Nailing System: Raising the Bar for Fracture FixationSurgeons and orthopedic professionals attending WHX Dubai will be able to get up close with the ADEURA nailing system—a device deliberately designed for complex fractures of the femur and tibia. Offering a modular range of diameters and lengths, ADEURA nails are built using high-strength titanium and stainless steel alloys.Siora’s Expert Nailing System features multidirectional locking options that provide the flexibility to address both simple and multi-fragment cases. It allows for early mobilization and natural bone healing. Its anatomically contoured bends ensure precise alignment, reducing operating times and allowing easier insertion. These features have helped surgeons improve post-surgical outcomes in high-volume trauma centers as well as hospitals.TARSOFIX Ankle Nailing System: Solving Tough Ankle FracturesThe new TARSOFIX Ankle Nailing System by Siora aims to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from severe distal tibia and ankle injuries. Secure interlocking capability and robust distal fixation make it ideal for complex ankle fractures and revision surgeries. The implant’s optimised thread design provides tight bone purchase, while universal sizing covers a range of anatomical needs—from adult athletes to elderly patients with compromised bone quality.This system has garnered enthusiastic feedback from orthopedic specialists for its reliable healing results and straightforward surgical instrumentation. With TARSOFIX, Siora demonstrates its ongoing commitment to providing high-value solutions for even the most challenging fractures.HUMERON Multifix Humeral Nail: A Versatile SystemFor upper limb trauma and reconstructive surgery, Siora’s HUMERON Multifix Humeral Nail will be an attraction at WHX Dubai. The HUMERON nail is tailored for humeral shaft and proximal humerus fractures.Design highlights include easy-to-use targeting guides, a low-profile implant geometry that reduces soft tissue disruption, and multiple diameter choices to suit individual patients. Recent updates have placed special emphasis on improved rotational stability and rapid healing—allowing both surgeons and physical therapists to promote safer, more confident early movement in rehabilitation programs.Industry-Leading Standards and Responsive SupportAll three implant systems—from ADEURA to TARSOFIX and HUMERON—are compliant with international standards, making them an ideal fit for distributors navigating international regulatory landscapes.“With this exhibition at WHX Dubai 2026, we aim to connect with distributors, surgeons, and hospitals across the globe, while getting their true feedback about our advanced range of orthopedic implants,” said a spokesperson at Siora.About WHX Dubai 2026WHX Dubai 2026 is a globally recognized annual healthcare exhibition that promises to showcase innovation and cutting-edge medical technology. It brings together leaders, innovators, practitioners, as well as manufacturers from every sector of global healthcare. WHX Dubai Exhibition will host over 4300 exhibitors, 180+ representing countries, and 250+ speakers. Not only this, but the event also expects 235K+ professional visits.Siora’s team encourages surgeons, distributors, hospital administrators, and healthcare professionals to visit their booth N37.A71, interact with their products, and discuss how these new trauma implant systems are solving challenges in operating rooms around the world.

Arab Health 2025 Recap — Medical Innovations & Highlights from Dubai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.