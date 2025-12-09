CBP, GSA and the City of Donna sign Donation Acceptance Agreement for Land Port of Entry Project

DONNA, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. General Services Administration, and the City of Donna are pleased to announce the execution of the Donation Acceptance Agreement formalizing their agreement to expand the Donna Land Port of Entry for commercial traffic.

"We have reached a significant milestone in this project thanks to years of strategic planning and close collaboration between the City of Donna, GSA, and CBP," said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino, CBP Office of Field Operations. "As we advance with the construction of the 'port of the future,' I am confident that our strong partnership with federal colleagues and the City of Donna will lead to its successful completion."

Under the Donations Acceptance Program, CBP, GSA, and the City of Donna are partnering to construct what is considered the model “port of the future” due to the nonintrusive inspection technology planned for the facility. Construction will include both north and southbound inspection facilities for fully laden commercial vehicles.

“GSA is proud to partner with CBP and the City of Donna to advance President Trump’s commitment to border security,” said GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas. “Through this innovative project, we are delivering significant savings to American taxpayers, ensuring secure infrastructure, and supporting American workers.”

CBP and GSA accepted the project proposal in April 2017. Since, the project team worked to design a state-of-the-art port of entry that meets today’s demands and uses technology to streamline processing. The execution of the Donation Acceptance Agreement authorizes the project team to advance to the construction phase of the project.

“Today marks a historic milestone for the City of Donna. Through a groundbreaking agreement with CBP and GSA, we are unleashing over $62 million in crucial infrastructure investments at the Donna International Bridge, the largest project of its kind in our city’s history. This is more than just infrastructure; it’s a bold investment in our people, our progress, and Donna’s future as a key player in international trade. These improvements will not only elevate border security and expand trade capacity but will also open new economic opportunities for Donna, the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, and our global partners. We are setting the stage for a prosperous future, and Donna is leading the way,” said Mayor David Moreno, City of Donna

CBP and GSA are authorized to accept donations of real property, personal property (including monetary donations) and non-personal services from private sector and government entities. Accepted donations may be used for port of entry construction, alterations, operations and maintenance activities.

Mayor Moreno goes on to say, “The Donna International Bridge is more than a crossing; it is a global gateway and a corridor that connects communities, drives commerce, and fuels prosperity. This project cements Donna’s role as the Heart of the Valley and elevates our region onto the world stage as a hub for international connection and cooperation. On behalf of the City of Donna, I extend our deepest gratitude to CBP and GSA for their vision and partnership. Together, we are building more than infrastructure; we are shaping a global future. This defining moment for Donna will echo across borders, industries, and generations to come.”

Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.cbp.gov/DAP.

