New York Man Convicted of Hobbs Act Extortion

Today, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Robert Brooke of one count of Hobbs Act extortion. From at least November 2019 to January 2020, the defendant violently extorted the owners of a demolition company of thousands of dollars, purportedly to satisfy a disputed debt. The verdict was returned after a three-day trial before United States District Judge Frederic Block. Brooke was acquitted of Hobbs Act extortion conspiracy. When sentenced, Brooke faces up to 20 years in prison.

Joseph Nocella, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York and Christopher G. Raia, Assistant Director in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), announced the verdict.

“Those who choose to settle disputes violently in the street are choosing to go to prison,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. “Today’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for his brazen conduct.”

As proved at trial, in the fall of 2019, the defendant engaged in a violent extortion scheme against the victim owners of a demolition company over purported debts owed to Diego Tantillo, an inducted member of the Gambino organized family, and a company that was co-operated by Tantillo and Brooke (the Company). On December 18, 2019, one of the victims was walking to work when he was ambushed and attacked by Brooke at 50th Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan. The victim suffered a fractured cheek bone, black eye and contusions to his face. The victim testified that he and his brothers, who were partners in the demolition company, understood that Tantillo, who they knew was a member of the Gambino organized crime family, was involved in the attack by Brooke. In the weeks after the beating, Tantillo reached out to the victim brothers and told them to pay Brooke and to drop the criminal charges against the defendant. Fearing for themselves and their employees, the owners of the demolition company paid $50,000 to Tantillo and $40,000 to the Company. Tantillo pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in October 2025 and is awaiting sentencing.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Organized Crime and Gangs Section. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew M. Roddin, Elias Laris, and Brooke Theodora are in charge of the prosecution.

The Defendant :

ROBERT BROOKE

Age: 58

New York, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 23-CR-443 (FB)