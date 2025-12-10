Zentara Technologies Brings Together Key Industry Partners to Support Indonesia’s Digital Sovereignty

CEO Regal Rauniyar Star

Zentara unites 60+ industry leaders to advance Indonesia’s digital sovereignty through an AI-powered cyber defense ecosystem.

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zentara Technologies today announced the successful launch of its inaugural Founding Partner Circle, bringing together more than 60 technology and business leaders representing +24 organizations to support the development of a secure and sovereign digital future for Indonesia.The invitation-only gathering, held on December 3, 2025, included participation from representatives of Indonesia’s major corporations and institutions; including Bank Central Asia (BCA), Royal Group, PT Kliring Komoditi Indonesia, Grab Indonesia, and Transcosmos, in addition to multinational corporations operating in Indonesia, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Indonesia, Anem Harja, and Probus Capital. Their attendance underscores strong cross-industry commitment to advancing Indonesia’s cybersecurity capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign technologies.“This is an important milestone in Indonesia’s journey toward digital sovereignty,” said Regal Rauniyar Star, CEO of Zentara Technologies. “By bringing strategic partners together at the earliest stage, we are shifting from the traditional vendor-client model to a unified ecosystem approach for national cyber resilience.”An AI-Driven Cyber Defense Ecosystem for IndonesiaZentara is building a homegrown, AI-powered cyber defense ecosystem designed for national infrastructure, financial institutions, and public-sector environments.Zentara’s core cybersecurity offerings include: SOC-as-a-Service powered by AI for 24/7 monitoring and rapid incident response Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) replacing outdated perimeter-based security models Defense Labs & Cyber Intelligence , where Indonesian experts leverage generative AI to anticipate threats and emerging cyber risksThese capabilities align with Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK)’s ongoing push to strengthen and localize cybersecurity standards within the country’s digital economy.Partner-First Collaboration for National ImpactThe Founding Partner Circle is more than a launch, it is the start of a collaborative platform where stakeholders across sectors converge to shape and adopt Zentara’s cybersecurity framework. The event established:- A network of early-adopter enterprises and institutions committed to deploying Zentara’s AI-powered security solutions;- A shared commitment among partners to bolster Indonesia’s technological independence and resilience against sophisticated cyber threats;- A channel for ongoing collaboration, feedback, and co-innovation, ensuring that Zentara’s offerings evolve in line with local market needs and global security standards.The high-caliber participation reflects growing recognition that cybersecurity is a strategic national priority, foundational to economic growth, data protection, and technological independence.Looking AheadIn 2026, Zentara will expand its partner community, enable more pilot implementations, and deepen collaboration with both the public and private sectors.“With our partners, Indonesia can accelerate beyond legacy dependencies,” added Star. “We can build a secure, sovereign, and future-ready digital infrastructure that the world respects.”About ZentaraZentara Technologies is a cybersecurity and intelligence technology company operating at the intersection of security, innovation, and mission-critical defense. Based in Indonesia, our end-to-end capabilities span national threat protection, AI-assisted analytics, proprietary intelligence platforms, digital forensics, and autonomous defense tools, empowering organizations to move faster, respond smarter, and stay secure.

