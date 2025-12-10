Award Winning Documentary Taking the Fight now Streaming on 6 platforms in 34 countries

Film poster for Taking The Fight Feature Documentary We all have a fight

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Taking the Fight” Expands Global Reach on Tubi & Xumo Play as Stuart Warren Dansby Is Inducted Into the MAMM Hall of Fame The award-winning feature documentary “Taking the Fight” —the gripping true story of 56-year-old Stuart Warren Dansby stepping into the kickboxing ring for the first time against opponents half his age—continues its worldwide momentum with a major expansion to Tubi and Xumo Play, now streaming in 34 countries. This marks the film’s sixth global platform, reinforcing its impact on international audiences and its message that “ We all have a fight .”This milestone arrives just days after Stuart Warren Dansby’s induction into the Matriculas Martial Arts Mastermind (MAMM) Hall of Fame on December 6, honoring his lifelong contributions to combat sports. Dansby is recognized as a 1st Degree Black Belt in American Kickboxing and the 305 Fights Welterweight Kickboxing Champion, achievements that mirror the discipline, grit, and heart showcased throughout the film.________________________________________A Story of Resilience, Reinvention & the Power of the Human Spirit“Taking the Fight” chronicles Dansby’s six-year journey as he trains, recovers from serious injuries, and pushes beyond physical and emotional limits to pursue a championship title. At its core, the film explores not just combat—but love for the sport, the team that shapes him, and the dream that refuses to die.“As viewers watch the fights unfold, they’re really witnessing the metaphor of life: obstacles, fears, doubts—and the tribe that lifts you when you cannot lift yourself,” said Dansby. “This film is about becoming the champion of your own life.”________________________________________Global Recognition & Over 30 International AwardsScreened at 26 film festivals and winner of 30+ awards worldwide, “Taking the Fight” has been honored for:• Best Motivational Documentary – Documentaries Without Borders• Best Inspirational Documentary – Queen City Film Festival• Audience Choice, Best Feature Documentary – Silicon Beach Film Festival• Diamond Globe Award, Best Feature Documentary – International New York Film Festival• Best Sports Documentary – L.A. Documentary Film Festival• Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Score (Accolade Global Film Competition)The film’s emotional depth, cinematic execution, and universal relatability have earned praise from audiences who describe it as “inspiring,” “edge-of-your-seat compelling,” and “a story that stays with you long after the credits.”________________________________________A Continued Rise: Now Streaming on Six Major Platforms WorldwideWith its latest expansion to Tubi and Xumo Play, “Taking the Fight” is now available on:• Apple TV• Amazon Prime Video• iTunes• Google Play• Tubi (new)• Xumo Play (new)The film’s presence on six global platforms speaks to its growing influence, inspiring viewers across continents and strengthening its cultural footprint.About the Filmmakers“Taking the Fight” is a collaborative creation from Carlos Arrieta, CEO of ROAR Post, and Stuart Warren Dansby. Filmed in Miami, the documentary marks Arrieta’s directorial debut, sparked by a single conversation that inspired him to pick up a camera and capture Dansby’s journey—eight years in the making.Taking the Fight Press ReleaseROAR Post is a multilingual, award-winning production and post-production company known for delivering dynamic, high-impact content across film, television, branding, and media.________________________________________Where to Watch, Media Access & ContactTrailer: https://youtu.be/n5bmsdXu0s8 Website: https://takingthefight.com Streaming Hub: https://takingthefight.com/where-to-watch IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7758132 Instagram: @stuart_warren_dansbyMedia Inquiries: info@takingthefight.com

