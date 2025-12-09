BusinessRocket Releases New 2025 Ohio LLC Cost Report Highlighting $99 Filing Fee and Zero Annual Requirements

BusinessRocket Reviews 1,444 • TrustScore 4.7 out of 5

New multi-state analysis shows Ohio remains one of the most affordable and efficient states for LLC formation in 2025.

Entrepreneurs need clarity on costs. Our Ohio LLC guide provides complete transparency, showing quality business registration doesn't require a large budget.” — Anna Haskell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BusinessRocket has released a new 2025 Ohio LLC Cost Report, combining Secretary of State data, multi-state comparisons, and findings from over 5,000 business formations. The report confirms that Ohio continues to rank among the three most affordable states for establishing a Limited Liability Company due to its $99 filing fee, 0% annual report cost, and 0% state-level income tax on LLC profits.Data from the National Association of Secretaries of State shows that 95% of Ohio LLC filings are approved without corrections, making it one of the most efficient formation states in the U.S. BusinessRocket’s research further indicates that 80% of new Ohio LLCs generate revenue below the Commercial Activity Tax threshold during their first year.Ohio LLC Formation Costs: Updated 2025 BreakdownArticles of Organization: $99 (Required)Annual Report: $0 (N/A)State Franchise Tax: $0Name Reservation: $39 (Optional)Registered Agent Service: $50–$300 (Optional)Operating Agreement: $0–$500 (Varies)Licensing Fees: $25–$350 (Industry-specific)Ohio vs. Other Major States: First-Year Cost ComparisonBusinessRocket’s 2025 multi-state review shows major cost differences among top formation states:Ohio: $99California: $890Delaware: $690Florida: $263.75Texas: $300New York: $209Based on these comparisons, Ohio entrepreneurs save between $110 and $791 in first-year formation expenses compared to other major business states.Key Findings From the 2025 ReportSingle-form LLC filing via Ohio Business CentralNo franchise tax or state-level income tax on LLC profits1–2 day processing time for online filings80% of new LLCs fall under the CAT thresholdTransparent cost structure with minimal mandatory feesStreamlined Secretary of State requirementsTax Structure OverviewState Income Tax on LLC Profits: 0%Commercial Activity Tax (CAT): Applies only to businesses exceeding $150,000 in gross receiptsFederal Pass-Through Taxation: 10%–37% based on IRS bracketSelf-Employment Tax: 15.3% for active membersSales Tax: 5.75–8% depending on localityFiling Methods & Processing TimesOhio offers three filing methods:Online filing: 1–2 business daysMail filing: 5–7 business daysExpedited filing: Same day to 2 days ($100–$300 additional)Research from the U.S. Small Business Administration shows states with lower formation costs experience 40% higher startup activity, making Ohio a strong contender for early-stage companies.Optional Services & Cost ConsiderationsThe report includes analysis on common optional expenses such as registered agent services, operating agreements, EIN registration procedures, name availability checks, and industry-specific licensing requirements.Industries Requiring Additional LicensesFood serviceHealthcareConstructionChildcareTransportationRetail (regulated products)Professional servicesNew Video Guide ReleasedAlongside the report, BusinessRocket published a new educational video demonstrating the complete Ohio LLC filing process.The video has received over 10,000 views and includes:Business name verificationArticles of Organization walkthroughRegistered agent appointmentOhio Business Central navigationPost-formation compliance stepsVideo Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ilra4Llfva0 Foreign LLC Registration in OhioThe report notes that Ohio remains one of the most accessible states for foreign LLC registration, requiring just a one-time $99 filing fee, an Ohio-based registered agent, and a Certificate of Good Standing from the home state.About BusinessRocketFounded in 2008 and headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California, BusinessRocket provides business formation, licensing, compliance, and administrative support in all 50 states. The company’s START, GET, GROW, MANAGE framework has assisted more than 50,000+ entrepreneurs in completing registrations, filings, and ongoing compliance requirements.

Cost of LLC in Ohio 2025 - Tax Breakdown & All Fees Explained (Step-by-Step Guide)

