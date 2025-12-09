BusinessRocket Releases New 2025 Ohio LLC Cost Report Highlighting $99 Filing Fee and Zero Annual Requirements
New multi-state analysis shows Ohio remains one of the most affordable and efficient states for LLC formation in 2025.
Data from the National Association of Secretaries of State shows that 95% of Ohio LLC filings are approved without corrections, making it one of the most efficient formation states in the U.S. BusinessRocket’s research further indicates that 80% of new Ohio LLCs generate revenue below the Commercial Activity Tax threshold during their first year.
Ohio LLC Formation Costs: Updated 2025 Breakdown
Articles of Organization: $99 (Required)
Annual Report: $0 (N/A)
State Franchise Tax: $0
Name Reservation: $39 (Optional)
Registered Agent Service: $50–$300 (Optional)
Operating Agreement: $0–$500 (Varies)
Licensing Fees: $25–$350 (Industry-specific)
Ohio vs. Other Major States: First-Year Cost Comparison
BusinessRocket’s 2025 multi-state review shows major cost differences among top formation states:
Ohio: $99
California: $890
Delaware: $690
Florida: $263.75
Texas: $300
New York: $209
Based on these comparisons, Ohio entrepreneurs save between $110 and $791 in first-year formation expenses compared to other major business states.
Key Findings From the 2025 Report
Single-form LLC filing via Ohio Business Central
No franchise tax or state-level income tax on LLC profits
1–2 day processing time for online filings
80% of new LLCs fall under the CAT threshold
Transparent cost structure with minimal mandatory fees
Streamlined Secretary of State requirements
Tax Structure Overview
State Income Tax on LLC Profits: 0%
Commercial Activity Tax (CAT): Applies only to businesses exceeding $150,000 in gross receipts
Federal Pass-Through Taxation: 10%–37% based on IRS bracket
Self-Employment Tax: 15.3% for active members
Sales Tax: 5.75–8% depending on locality
Filing Methods & Processing Times
Ohio offers three filing methods:
Online filing: 1–2 business days
Mail filing: 5–7 business days
Expedited filing: Same day to 2 days ($100–$300 additional)
Research from the U.S. Small Business Administration shows states with lower formation costs experience 40% higher startup activity, making Ohio a strong contender for early-stage companies.
Optional Services & Cost Considerations
The report includes analysis on common optional expenses such as registered agent services, operating agreements, EIN registration procedures, name availability checks, and industry-specific licensing requirements.
Industries Requiring Additional Licenses
Food service
Healthcare
Construction
Childcare
Transportation
Retail (regulated products)
Professional services
New Video Guide Released
Alongside the report, BusinessRocket published a new educational video demonstrating the complete Ohio LLC filing process.
The video has received over 10,000 views and includes:
Business name verification
Articles of Organization walkthrough
Registered agent appointment
Ohio Business Central navigation
Post-formation compliance steps
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ilra4Llfva0
Foreign LLC Registration in Ohio
The report notes that Ohio remains one of the most accessible states for foreign LLC registration, requiring just a one-time $99 filing fee, an Ohio-based registered agent, and a Certificate of Good Standing from the home state.
