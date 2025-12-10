Almost 1.5% displaced, Potentially Millions Unable To Find Each Other

The Place We Met Logo

New Web APP helps people reconnect, including millions of people displaced by wars and natural disasters.

potentially millions of people around the world are unable to locate one another.” — Barry Moore

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Displacement has become a major issue on a global scale, with ever-increasing numbers of natural disasters forcing people to flee. Almost 1.5% of all people on earth have been displaced. In addition to losing their homes and possessions, potentially millions of people around the world are unable to locate one another.A new Web APP called THE PLACE WE MET helps people reconnect. It allows anyone to set up a search using a date (or date-range), a short paragraph and a GPS search location. Users can set a search radius of up to five- kilometers. They don’t have to know the name of the person they’re looking for. Connections are based on the location and date parameters. Neither party has to be using the APP or even be aware of it on the day they meet. Searches are entered after the fact.For a match to be made, both people must enter a search and want to connect. If someone has several matches based on their search parameters, the APP looks for identical words between the paragraphs of them and their connections. To maintain privacy, only the identical words are displayed to each party. More identical words between a person and any of their matches indicates a greater likelihood that a particular match is the one they are looking for. The APP emails users when a successful connection is confirmed. They can then message through the APP.In addition to helping displaced populations, THE PLACE WE MET can also be used for in many other situations, including reconnecting with a friend or a romantic interest. If enough people share the APP it’s possible that awareness will be sufficient sometime in 2026 such that anyone on earth will be able to find anyone else, subject to both wanting to reconnect.To generate awareness, there are plans to release a feature-length film , a theme song and a book with the same name as the APP.

Proof-Of-Concept For Feature Length Film - THE PLACE WE MET

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.