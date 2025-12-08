Serial Denver Bank Robber Sentenced to 210 Months

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Flozell Beasley, 73, of Denver, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after being convicted by a jury of four counts of bank robbery and one count of robbery affecting interstate commerce.

According to the facts established at trial, Beasley robbed two banks, two credit unions, and a taco shop in Denver, between May and July 2023. In each robbery, the defendant dressed like a construction worker and threatened employees with a high-quality replica gun before taking their money and fleeing. On July 11, 2023, the defendant robbed the Vectra Bank at 1001 E 17th Street and left with a GPS tracker hidden inside the money he stole from the bank. He then boarded a nearby RTD bus and was arrested twelve minutes later sitting on the bus with the tracker, stolen money, replica gun, construction vest, and construction helmet in a bag at his feet.

“If you’re thinking of robbing a bank in Colorado, do yourself a favor and find something else to do,” said United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Peter McNeilly. “We will catch you; we will prosecute you; and you will spend a long time in federal prison.”

“This man is a serial bank robber and a lifelong criminal. He has proven that the only way to keep the community safe is to keep him behind bars,” said Marv Massey, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Denver FBI Field Office. “The FBI Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and our partners at the Denver Police Department and the Regional Transportation District will continue to work together to target the serial offenders creating fear and havoc in Denver.”

United States District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez presided over the sentencing.

The FBI Denver Field Office handled the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Brian Dunn and Garreth Winstead handled the prosecution.

Case Number: 23-cr-342-RMR