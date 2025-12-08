Repeat Offender Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Federal Prison for Meth Trafficking with a Firearm

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced in federal court today to 260 months in prison for one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Veronica Mejia Menjares aka Vero, 40, sold methamphetamine to an individual three times between March 6 and April 4, 2023. She also sold heroin on two occasions in that period. It was during the April 4 exchange that the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Menjares. A search of her backpack revealed 62.1 grams of heroin, 392.48 grams of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 23.02 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and one 9mm handgun loaded with a magazine containing 14 rounds.

A federal search warrant on Menjares’s residence resulted in the discovery of four assault rifles, three additional 9mm handguns, and six rifle magazines, one of which contained 18 .556 rounds.

Menjares was indicted for three counts on May 3, 2023. She pleaded guilty on Aug. 6, 2025. U.S. District Judge David Ezra sentenced Menjares to 200 months in prison for the methamphetamine charge, running consecutive to five years in prison for the firearm offense.

Menjares’s criminal record includes three prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, two convictions for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and two convictions for unlawfully carrying a handgun.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

The DEA investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Spears prosecuted the case.

