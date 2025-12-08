Gang Members Indicted for Interstate Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

BOSTON – Two previously convicted gang members have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug and firearm charges. At the time of the alleged offenses, the defendants were on federal supervised release and state probation for prior drug and firearm offenses, respectively.

Stanley Earl Jenkins, a/k/a “Poolside Stixx,” 42, of Boston and Xavier Puello, a/k/a “Bodega,” 22, of Lawrence, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base and 40 grams or more of fentanyl; and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The defendants are currently in state custody and appeared in federal court in Boston today.

According to court documents, Jenkins is a member of the Franklin Hill street gang. At the time of his arrest, Jenkins was on supervised release for a prior federal drug conspiracy conviction. Additionally, in 2013, Jenkins was convicted of two counts of Manslaughter in Suffolk County Superior Court in connection with the shooting deaths of two victims in the Franklin Hill Projects in July 2007. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Puello is alleged in court documents to be a member of the Trinitarios transnational criminal organization, reporting to the Lawrence chapter. At the time of his arrest, Puello was on probation in Lawrence District Court following a two-year jail sentence for unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

According to the charging documents, during a search of a residence in Abbot, Maine in May 2025, Jenkins and Puello were located in a downstairs bedroom with a large amount of cash. Puello also allegedly had a paper with notations identified as a “menu” of prices for different amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl. It is further alleged that two loaded firearms – a Ruger 9mm pistol and an Anderson Arms 5.56 caliber rifle with a 60-round magazine – as well as a digital scale and numerous tied-off baggies containing cocaine, crack cocaine and ketamine were located above a ceiling tile. Jenkins and Puello were immediately taken into custody.

It is alleged that cell phones seized during the search were found to contain numerous text messages in which Jenkins and Puello discussed drug dealing and arranged sales of fentanyl and cocaine to customers. Phone records indicated that Jenkins was allegedly directing the drug conspiracy from Massachusetts at times when he was away from the Abbot residence.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base and 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. The charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison, consecutive to the term of imprisonment for the drug trafficking crime, supervised release for up to life and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New England, made the announcement. Valuable assistance was provided by the Piscataquis County (Maine) Sheriff’s Office, Greenville (Maine) Police Department, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Office of the Maine Attorney General and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Cutshall and Philip A. Mallard of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.