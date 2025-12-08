Submit Release
Illegal Alien Sentenced to for Illegal Re-entry after Deportation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A native of Mexico has been sentenced for illegally re-entering the U.S. after deportation, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

United States District Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced Eberardo Yovany Peralta-Cazales, 34, a citizen of Mexico, to 18 months in prison. Peralta-Cazales pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after deportation.

According to the court documents, Peralta-Cazales was originally removed from the United States on November 11, 2015.  On September 21, 2023, Peralta-Cazales was found in the United States and removed again on September 29, 2023. Less than a year after his second removal, Peralta-Cazales was arrested in Dekalb County, Alabama, for five counts of Rape Second Degree and four counts of Sodomy Second Degree, all involving a 12-year-old girl. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deportation Removal Office (ICE/ERO) was notified of the arrest and Peralta-Cazales was later transferred into federal custody.   

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case along with the Dekalb County Sherrif’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara M. Judah prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

