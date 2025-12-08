European crypto payment provider Transacta expands to the U.S. through partnership with zerohash

Transacta parters with zerohash

A regulated payment infrastructure provider Transacta today enters United States market through a strategic partnership with zerohash

We’re building Transacta around simplicity and trust, working side by side with each merchant for their best experience possible.” — CEO of Transacta, Dmitrijs Maceraliks.

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transacta , a regulated European payment infrastructure provider with seven years of operating experience, today announced its expansion into the United States through a strategic partnership with zerohash — the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform for the world´s most trusted companies.Founded in 2017, zerohash has sharply expanded its global footprint over the past year — securing MiCAR authorization to serve all 450 million EU residents, powering major launches with partners such as Morgan Stanley, Stripe, and Interactive Brokers, and surpassing 6.5 million end users across brokerage and fintech platforms.This reflects a broader shift in B2B payments,where more companies are adopting crypto rails to accelerate settlement, support global clients, and open new revenue channels. For Transacta, entering the U.S. at this moment marks one of the most significant milestones — a transition from a trusted EU payment provider into a fully global platform.Strengthening U.S. Focus and Expanding Merchant CoverageOver the past seven years, Transacta has supported luxury retailers, art market participants, aviation and yachting brokers, and real estate firms — sectors that depend on fast, compliant, and discreet payment infrastructure for high-value transactions. Building on this foundation, the company plans to extend its product range for additional merchant segments across the U.S. market.“For years, we’ve focused on building infrastructure rather than chasing headlines,” said Dmitrijs Maceraliks, CEO of Transacta. “zerohash is one of our key partners, and with their proven infrastructure we can now scale confidently across the U.S. market and bring our expertise to all 50 states. And as we expand, we’ll continue introducing new products and partnerships throughout 2026 that will make Transacta the first-choice provider for additional merchant segments.”Transacta provides the compliant infrastructure required to accept crypto from verified buyers and receive same-day fiat settlement in EUR, USD, GBP, and CHF — expertise shaped by years of supporting high-value transactions. Looking ahead, the company is working to simplify onboarding and compliance workflows to make its solutions accessible not only to established luxury operators but also to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States seeking faster settlement and alternative payment options.About zerohashzerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s infrastructure is widely recognized for its regulatory standards, and ability to support companies entering the U.S. market.zerohash Disclosures:zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.About Transacta:Founded in Estonia in 2018, Transacta (previously Transcrypt OÜ) offers a regulated payment infrastructure that enables merchants to accept crypto payments with instant fiat settlement, as well as process online card payments and 100+ local payment methods worldwide. The company also provides a crypto exchange, wallet functionality, and on/off-ramp tools.Over the past year, Transacta completed a comprehensive transformation — expanding its licensing footprint across the US, Canada, Estonia, and Switzerland. This includes a recent partnership with Swiss-regulated Rocket Soft AG (FINMA-supervised SRO member). Transacta’s U.S. launch marks the beginning of its public expansion phase after years of private development.

