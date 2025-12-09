EACR Inc – Allentown Launches Vape Recycling Services for E-Cigarettes

EACR - Allentown Vape Recycling

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc – Allentown, a trusted provider of commercial electronics and battery recycling services, is pleased to announce the launch of its new vape recycling services for e-cigarettes and related devices. This program gives businesses, institutions, and municipalities across the Lehigh Valley and surrounding Pennsylvania communities a safer, more responsible way to manage used and discarded vape products.With the rise of disposable vapes, rechargeable vape pens, and pod-based e-cigarettes, more nicotine-containing devices are ending up in trash cans and mixed recycling streams. These products contain lithium batteries, circuit boards, plastics, metals, and nicotine residues that can pose fire hazards and environmental risks when handled improperly. EACR Inc – Allentown’s new vape recycling offering is designed to keep these items out of landfills and manage them as the electronics they truly are.“Vapes and e-cigarettes are electronic devices, but they’re often thrown away like regular trash,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc – Allentown. “Our vape recycling services give local businesses and organizations a straightforward way to collect, consolidate, and recycle these devices in a more responsible and compliant way.”Vape Recycling Services for Businesses Across Allentown & the Lehigh ValleyEACR Inc – Allentown’s vape recycling program is tailored for organizations that routinely encounter vape and e-cigarette waste, including:Vape shops and smoke shopsConvenience stores and gas stationsDistributors, wholesalers, and retail chainsOffice buildings, warehouses, and industrial facilitiesProperty managers and multi-tenant complexesSchools, colleges, and universities (where applicable)Municipal collection events and public recycling programsThe program supports the recycling of:Disposable vapes and single-use e-cigarettesRechargeable vape pens and batteriesVape chargers and compatible accessories (where accepted)By integrating vape recycling with its existing electronics and battery recycling services, EACR Inc – Allentown allows customers to bundle multiple waste streams into one simple solution, helping them manage everything from IT equipment and electronics to batteries and vapes through a single provider.How the Vape Recycling Program WorksEACR Inc – Allentown’s vape recycling services are structured to be convenient, scalable, and easy to implement:Consultation & Program DesignThe EACR team evaluates each customer’s locations, volumes, and operational needs, then recommends an appropriate collection strategy for vape and e-cigarette devices.Scheduled or On-Demand PickupCustomers can choose recurring pickups or one-time cleanouts, depending on the amount of vape waste generated at their sites.Responsible Handling & ProcessingCollected vapes and e-cigarettes are managed as electronic waste, with a focus on battery safety, material recovery, and responsible downstream processing.Documentation & SupportUpon request, EACR Inc – Allentown can provide certificates of recycling proving proper recycling of vape waste.Supporting Safety, Sustainability, and Corporate ResponsibilityAdding vape recycling services for e-cigarettes aligns with EACR Inc – Allentown’s mission to help customers reduce risk, protect the environment, and enhance their sustainability efforts. By diverting vape devices from the trash, organizations can:Reduce the risk of battery fires in waste containers and collection vehiclesKeep plastics, metals, and residual nicotine out of landfillsSupport internal ESG, sustainability, and zero-waste goalsDemonstrate visible, practical environmental stewardship to staff, customers, and tenants“Many organizations have already implemented programs for electronics and battery recycling,” the spokesperson added. “Vape recycling is the next logical step – especially for retailers and workplaces that see these devices every day. We’re proud to offer a local solution right here from Allentown to the broader Lehigh Valley region.”About EACR Inc – AllentownEACR Inc - Allentown6081 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106(484) 205-3524EACR Inc – Allentown provides commercial electronics recycling, battery recycling, and secure handling of end-of-life technology for businesses, institutions, and public entities across the Lehigh Valley and surrounding Pennsylvania communities. From computers, servers, and network equipment to specialized devices and now vape and e-cigarette recycling, EACR Inc – Allentown focuses on practical, compliant, and customer-friendly recycling solutions that help organizations manage their technology waste responsibly.

