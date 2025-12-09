Sheetak Introduces µCENTUM™ Micro Thermoelectric Coolers for Precision Thermal Management

Micro CENTUM Miniature TECs by Sheetak Sheetak Advanced Thermal Management

New Micro TECs Deliver High ΔT Performance for Compact Optical, Sensor, and Laser Systems

Our µCENTUM™ micro TECs combine high thermal pumping power with micro-scale form factors, enabling customers to design in applications such as photodetectors, laser diodes, and optical transceivers.” — Ian Defilippi, Director of Product Management

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheetak, a U.S.-based leader in advanced thermal management products and technology, announces the launch of its new µCENTUM™ series of micro-scale thermoelectric coolers (TECs) , designed to meet the growing demand for precise thermal management in optoelectronics, photodetectors, imaging sensors, and laser systems. These miniature Peltier coolers address challenges of cooling localized hotspots in devices where space and efficiency are critical.Sheetak’s new µCENTUM™ family currently includes four devices with geometries ranging from 3.6 x 4.7 millimeters to 5 x 10.2 millimeters, all with a thickness of just 1.6 millimeters. Depending on configuration, they can deliver a maximum cooling capacity of 0.9 watts up to 10 watts, with maximum ΔT (temperature differential) performance between 73 and 82 degrees Celsius. These ranges give engineers flexibility in matching TEC performance to application needs, while maintaining very small form factors suitable for high-density integration.With low electrical resistance and efficient operation, µCENTUM™ coolers are well suited for optical components where precision temperature control ensures stable wavelength, reduced noise, and longer device lifetime. This product launch extends Sheetak’s CENTUMplatform into the fast-growing micro-scale domain, giving system designers a new set of tools for managing performance-critical heat loads.“Our µCENTUM™ thermoelectric coolers combine high thermal pumping power with micro-scale form factors, enabling customers to design with confidence in applications such as photodetectors, laser diodes, imaging sensors, or optical transceivers,” says Ian Defilippi, Director of Product Management at Sheetak. “Optoelectronics applications are pushing device architectures to smaller scales, while requiring more stable thermal environments. These products directly address that need by providing precise and efficient thermal management.”Sheetak’s µCENTUM™ products are designed, engineered, and manufactured in Austin, Texas, ensuring a secure supply chain and faster lead times than offshore alternatives. For system designers requiring customized solutions, Sheetak can deliver tailored prototypes in as little as 3 to 6 weeks. To learn more, contact us directly and visit https://sheetak.com/peltier-thermoelectric-coolers/micro-sized-thermoelectric-coolers/ ###About SheetakBased in Austin, Texas, Sheetak develops advanced thermoelectric, solid-state cooling, and energy harvesting technologies for high-performance electronics. With expertise in thermoelectric materials, device engineering, and U.S.-based manufacturing, Sheetak provides precision thermal management solutions for applications in photonics, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, computing, and medical systems. By supporting shorter development cycles and faster lead times, Sheetak helps customers bring products to market with greater efficiency.

