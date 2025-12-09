Regan Lili and Chris Willis Unite for Global Collaboration on 'Blue Heart'

Regan Lili & Chris Willis Cover Regan Lili & Chris Willis

Hungarian DJ Regan Lili teams up with vocal legend Chris Willis (David Guetta hits and more) to deliver “Blue Heart” a catchy dance/slap house anthem.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the summer of 2025, Hungarian DJ/Producer Regan Lili connected with Ruben Dario Martinez of Nene Musik (manager of international recording artist Chris Willis) to share a demo of her latest project. The track, titled “Blue Heart”, immediately captured Martinez’s attention with its infectious energy and undeniable hit potential.

Recognizing Regan Lili’s rising profile and impressive accolades, Martinez quickly reached out to Chris Willis, who echoed the sentiment: “Blue Heart” was destined to be something special.

This pivotal introduction led Nene Musik to collaborate with Lovestyle Records in Hungary, Regan Lili’s home label. Contracts were signed, and despite working from opposite sides of the globe, Regan Lili and Chris Willis stepped into their studios to bring the vision to life.

The result is a truly magical collaboration. As Roland Laszlo, Label Manager at Lovestyle Records, describes:

“‘Blue Heart’ is a song with eargasmic melodies, addictive lyrics, and pure party energy that radiates feel-good vibes.”

Adding to the excitement, the project also features a captivating music video where Chris Willis serenades Regan Lili, further amplifying the chemistry and artistry behind the track.

“Blue Heart” is more than just a song—it’s a celebration of international collaboration, creativity, and the universal language of music.

“This song means a lot to me. It carries the exact energy I’ve wanted to share with the world. Working with Chris Willis has been an incredible honor for me. Collaborating with him was very inspiring, his energy, professionalism, and iconic voice made the entire process unforgettable” says Regan Lili.

“’Blue heart’ is the shot of adrenaline I didn’t know I needed! Cutting this with the effervescent Regain Lilli was a chance to put a lot of passion into a song about a love gone wrong that's too right to give up. Singing about happy hurt, never felt so good!” says Chris Willis.

Lovestyle Records Catalog #: LSR728

UPC: 199806496374

Release date: December 5, 2025

Artist: Regan Lili & Chris Willis

Title: Blue Heart

Written by: L. Regan, C. Willis, R. Martinez

Published by: Lovestyle Publishing, Stay Excited Music, It’s Nene’s Musik

Produced by: Regan Lili

Additional Vocal Production: Chris Willis

For more news on “Blue Heart”, visit: https://music.lovestyle.link/blueheart

Regan Lili Contact: Lovestyle Records – Roland Laszlo - r@lovestylerecords.com, +36-7-0564-1004

Chris Willis Contact: Nene Musik - Ruben Dario Martinez, promo@nenemusik.com, +1772-807-8306

About Regan Lili

Regan Lili stands as one of Hungary’s most dynamic musical powerhouses — a celebrated Radio 1 DJ whose talent and energy have earned her the prestigious Radio 1 DJ of the Year title an astonishing three times.

With a massive digital presence — over 500,000 TikTok followers, 150,000 Instagram fans, and viral content reaching more than 7 million views — Lili has become a global influencer as well as a stage dominator. Her electrifying performances have taken her across the world, sharing stages with icons like Laidback Luke, Fedde Le Grand, and Inna, and delivering unforgettable sets including opening for Ricky Martin before a crowd of 70,000 fans.

As the official Hungarian DJ ambassador for Pepsi & Kia, Regan Lili embodies the fusion of artistry, influence, and international appeal. She continues to break boundaries, inspire audiences, and represent the next wave of global DJ culture.

About Chris Willis

Chris Willis — The Iconic Voice behind world renowned DJ/Producer David Guetta — has carved his place in global music history. His unmistakable vocals have powered international anthems including “Just a Little More Love,” “Love Don’t Let Me Go,” “Love Is Gone,” and the chart dominating “Gettin’ Over You” featuring Fergie and LMFAO.

A true force on the world stage, Willis continues to electrify audiences across continents with his dynamic performances, while simultaneously crafting bold new material set to ignite in 2026. His artistry, energy, and timeless voice remain a driving heartbeat of dance music worldwide.

REGAN LILI & CHRIS WILLIS - BLUE HEART (Official Music Video)

