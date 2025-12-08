Governor Abbott Announces Brownwood Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, December 8 - December 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Brownwood has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Brownwood on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to create good-paying jobs and boost economic growth.”

Brownwood is now a Tourism Friendly Texas and Music Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“I am proud to congratulate the City of Brownwood on its designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Phil King. “Brownwood has long been a destination where Texas music thrives, and the construction of the Brownwood Event Center has allowed the community to continue this success. I look forward to seeing how this certification will increase engagement with this wonderful community.”

“We are excited to be involved with the Texas Music Office and to have earned the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said City of Brownwood Mayor Stephen E. Haynes. “This will help Brownwood achieve improved visibility of our music assets and help heighten our tourism and quality of life offerings throughout the community.”

“The Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation is a great way to help those involved in the local music scene to better coordinate and collaborate,” said City of Brownwood Deputy City Manager Ray Tipton. “This will be a huge benefit in helping develop and improve many of our live music events.”

“Partnership is one of the most valuable tools that a rural community can have,” said Brownwood Lyric Theatre Managing Director Eric Evans. “The Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation and advisory board is a great example of local entities, businesses, and musicians partnering together to help improve our community.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony, cohosted by TMO and the City of Brownwood, will be held on Saturday, December 13, during Brownwood’s Yuletide Express: A Vintage Christmas Journey event, and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony — Brownwood

Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM

Lehnis Railroad Museum and Visitor Center

700 East Adams Street

Brownwood, Texas 76801

Inquiries may be directed to Tatiana Figueroa, Visitor Services Manager, City of Brownwood, 325-643-6376, tfigueroa@brownwoodtexas.gov

Brownwood is the 92nd Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 80 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state.