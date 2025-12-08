EACR Inc Expands Services to Include Vape Recycling for E-Cigarettes

EACR - Vape Recycling

Helping retailers, workplaces, and communities safely recycle disposable vapes and e-cigarette devices

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc, a leader in compliant electronics recycling and responsible end-of-life management for technology devices, is proud to announce the launch of its new vape recycling services for e-cigarettes and related devices. This program helps businesses, organizations, and municipalities safely collect and recycle disposable vapes, rechargeable vape pens, and other e-cigarette hardware that often end up in the trash.As vaping products continue to grow in popularity, so does the volume of used devices containing lithium-based batteries, plastics, metals, and nicotine residues. When thrown in regular trash or tossed into standard recycling bins, these items can contribute to battery fires, environmental contamination, and safety risks for waste handlers and the community. EACR Inc’s new vape recycling service is designed to give organizations a compliant, hassle-free way to manage this emerging waste stream.“Vape devices are electronics, and they need to be handled like electronics,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc. “Our vape recycling program helps retailers, distributors, workplaces, and public agencies keep these items out of landfills and manage them in a way that’s safer for people and the environment.”Comprehensive Vape & E-Cigarette Recycling ServicesEACR Inc’s new offering is built to support a wide range of organizations that encounter vape waste, including:Vape and smoke shopsConvenience stores and gas stationsDistributors and wholesalersCorporate and industrial workplacesProperty managers and multi-tenant buildingsSchools, universities, and campuses (where applicable)Municipal collection events and public recycling programsThe vape recycling services support:Disposable vapes and e-cigarettesRechargeable vape pensVape batteries and chargersRelated electronic vape accessories (where accepted)By integrating vape recycling into its broader portfolio of electronics recycling, EACR Inc makes it easy for organizations to bundle e-waste, batteries, and vape devices into a single, streamlined pickup or collection program.How the Vape Recycling Program WorksEACR Inc’s vape recycling services are designed to be straightforward and business-friendly:Consultation & Setup – EACR Inc works with each organization to understand volumes, locations, and safety requirements, then recommends an appropriate collection solution.Scheduled or On-Demand Pickup – EACR Inc offers flexible collection options based on customer needs, whether ongoing schedules or one-time cleanouts.Responsible Processing – Collected vapes and e-cigarettes are handled as electronic waste and processed through vetted downstream partners, with a focus on recovering metals and components whenever possible.Documentation & Support – Customers receive support documentation upon request to help demonstrate that vape waste is being managed through a responsible recycling program.Supporting Sustainability, Compliance, and SafetyBy offering vape recycling services for e-cigarettes, EACR Inc is helping customers:Reduce the amount of vape and e-cig waste headed to landfills and incineratorsLower the risk of battery-related fires in trash compactors and collection trucksShow employees, tenants, and customers a visible commitment to sustainabilityAlign internal policies with best practices for electronic and battery waste management“Organizations are looking for practical ways to handle new waste streams like vapes without creating more work for their teams,” the spokesperson added. “Our goal is to make vape recycling as simple as possible to adopt, while maintaining the same high standards we apply to all of our electronics recycling services.”About EACR IncEACR Inc1950 Rutgers University Blvd, Lakewood, NJ 08701(732) 370-4100EACR Inc is a trusted provider of commercial electronics recycling, battery recycling, and technology asset disposition services, helping organizations across the region manage end-of-life equipment in a safe, responsible, and compliant way. From computers and IT equipment to specialized electronics and now vapes and e-cigarettes, EACR Inc focuses on environmental stewardship, customer service, and practical recycling solutions for businesses, institutions, and public agencies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.