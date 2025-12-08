New Literary and Historical Fiction Novel, The Conditioning Tree, Now Available

Book Taps into Underserved Addiction Fiction Market; New Children’s Picture Book, Summer the Giant Flying Roadrunner, also Released

Every family has roots. The Conditioning Tree digs into the ones that strangle, exposing how love, loss, and addiction can echo through generations.” — Paul Lonnegren

SUPERIOR, CO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Conditioning Tree, a literary and historical fiction novel that aims to inspire hope in anyone who has struggled with addiction, is now widely available. A new children’s picture book, Summer the Giant Flying Roadrunner, has also been released.The Conditioning Tree is a razor-sharp, unflinching explorationof how emotional neglect, addiction, and self-doubt take root. It’s also about what happens when a child learns to speak with the same voice that once destroyed him.Darkly humorous, painfully honest, and hauntingly real, The Conditioning Tree shows that healing begins only when you dare to cut the roots.Colorado author Paul Lonnegren and editor/cover designer Jo Michaels of Indie Books Gone Wild collaborate to create this darkly funny and heartbreakingly real story that unearths the voices that shape us, the addictions that silence us, and the courage it takes to break free.Born into chaos and raised on criticism, Henry grows up believing he’ll never be smart enough, good enough, or lovable enough. From the voice inside his head—a darkly funny, manipulative narrator named Rotten Apple—we witness the twisted roots of generational trauma stretch from a war-torn Jewish family in 1930s Queens to a fractured household in 1970s California.Alongside Henry’s story runs that of Julie, a young Black woman in the 1960s confronting racism, prejudice, and misogyny. Both battle addiction and the ache of unhealed wounds, but only one will survive the conditioning that binds them.Every family has roots. The Conditioning Tree digs into the ones that strangle, exposing how love, loss, and addiction can echo through generations and how one man learns to silence the voice that’s been destroying him all along.About the Author:Paul Lonnegren grew up in several places, but his favorite among them was Colorado, where he still resides, working part-time to fill the hours during retirement and writing when he feels the pull of the keyboard. His books focus on healing through self-discovery and determination, and the stories between the covers are all about lessons learned as one grows up. You can find Paul online at: http://www.rottenapplewriter.com

