ANTENNAE Marks Its 25th Lunar Chapter as the Cold Moon Opens a New Creative Cycle

A still from ANTENNAE’s Moonscape Immersive Experiences

ANTENNAE’s Cold Moon chapter captures the ensemble at a new creative peak, marking its 25th lunar instalment and the beginning of a renewed artistic cycle.

ANTENNAE is about connection to ourselves, to each other, to the space (HERE), and to the cosmos (NOW). The Cold Moon felt like a threshold, a moment when a new creative cycle began.” — Jason Rodi, Founder of ANTENNAE and NOMADlife.tv

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANTENNAE, the long-form performance ritual founded by filmmaker and artist Jason Rodi (founder of Moment Factory and NOMADlife.tv), reached a new creative threshold on December 4 with the recording of its 25th lunar chapter under the Cold Moon. Now entering its third year, ANTENNAE continues to grow as one of Montreal’s most distinctive artistic practices, an ever-shifting constellation of musicians and shadow movers gathered monthly at NOMAD to explore presence, resonance, and collective improvisation.This year’s Cold Moon performance captures ANTENNAE at a rare level of cohesion: a focused musical dialogue shaped by patience, risk, and clarity. The session reflects what Rodi calls “one of the strongest performances we have ever had,” marking a threshold moment as the ensemble steps into its third year.A Monthly Ritual at the Pace of the MoonEach full moon, ANTENNAE transforms NOMAD’s Mile End studio into an immersive installation inspired by Plato’s allegory of the cave—an environment of silhouettes, shadows, antennas, and long-form improvisation. NOMAD becomes both instrument and stage, a cinematic laboratory built for atmospheric filmmaking and collective experimentation.Against projections of antennas filmed across the world by Rodi—images echoing the project’s central idea, WE ARE ALL ANTENNAE—musicians and shadow movers perform in real time. There is no audience; everyone present becomes part of the signal, and their attention becomes part of the cinematic texture captured in a single long-form take.Musically, ANTENNAE occupies a genre-defying terrain: a hallucinatory blend of minimalism, cosmic improvisation, and Fourth World–influenced soundscapes driven by quiet optimism in the face of the unknown. This sonic vocabulary has become the ensemble’s signature, evolving with each lunar chapter.With the Cold Moon, ANTENNAE completes its second full lunar cycle and begins its third—25 chapters into an ongoing exploration of presence and collective music-making.A Growing Body of Work Across Film and MusicAlongside its monthly films, ANTENNAE has developed a parallel series of official albums drawn from its extensive catalogue. Recent releases include Paris ANTENNAE, NØRD, Spiritual Music, and Shadows of Tomorrow, all available on major streaming platforms. These curated works expand the ensemble’s evolving musical lineage.ANTENNAE also maintains an annual cycle of Bandcamp-exclusive lunar albums, releasing the previous year’s chapter each month as an archival document. The Cold Moon 2024 album is now available.In 2025, ANTENNAE reached a new milestone when Rodi and members of the ensemble created the 28-hour musical score for NOMADslow.tv ’s cross-Canada portrait in collaboration with VIA Rail, expanding ANTENNAE’s presence in large-scale cinematic environments.Quote from Jason Rodi“ANTENNAE has always been about connection. Connection to ourselves, to each other, to the space (HERE), and to the cosmos (NOW). We don’t own the music; it comes through us. That’s why we consider it spiritual music, though in truth all music is spiritual. After 25 chapters, the ensemble has reached a level of transcendence we didn’t expect so soon. The Cold Moon felt like a threshold. A new cycle begins now.”Looking AheadANTENNAE will next gather on December 31 for a special New Year’s Eve performance at NOMAD, opening the next chapter of its expanding lunar journey.About ANTENNAEANTENNAE is an immersive musical ensemble and performance ritual created by Montreal artist and filmmaker Jason Rodi. Rooted in long-form improvisation, ANTENNAE records weekly sessions at NOMAD for Rodi’s cinematic projects, including the 28-hour VIA Rail portrait for NOMADslow.tv. Each full moon, the ensemble gathers for a participatory installation that transforms NOMAD into a contemporary echo of Plato’s cave, with shadows moving against global antenna projections and a film created in real time. Musically, ANTENNAE blends minimalism, cosmic jazz, and atmospheric improvisation into a sound that feels both ancient and futuristic. Its work explores connection, presence, and the idea at the heart of the project: WE ARE ALL ANTENNAE.About NOMAD & NOMADslow.tvFounded by Jason Rodi, NOMAD is a creative studio, production space, and cultural hub in Montreal’s Mile End dedicated to immersive arts and cinematic experimentation. NOMADslow.tv is its long-form cinematic channel, featuring films that turn screens into portals for contemplation and experiential art.

Cold Moon ANTENNAE - Keepers of the Light

